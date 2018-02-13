Obituary: G. Anthony “Tony” Malizia, 80

G. Anthony “Tony” Malizia, 80, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the Summit of Plantsville. He had been the loving husband of the late Dolores (Ferrara) Malizia for 52 years.

Born on September 19, 1937 in New Canaan, CT to the late Domenick and Antonia (Malizia) Malizia, he had been a longtime Southington resident.

Tony was a New Canaan High School graduate, Class of 1956, where he excelled in all sports. He was recruited by the NY Yankees and was inducted into several Hall of Fames. Tony proudly served in the United States Marines Corps. during the Vietnam Era. He graduated from the Teachers College of Connecticut with a Bachelor’s Degree and earned his 6th year degree in physical education from CCSU. Tony taught English for over 37 years in the Berlin School System and worked as a cook at the Berlin Pizza House for 27 years. He was an avid fisherman, loved to read and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Tony is survived by three daughters: Constance DeSorbo and her husband Darryl of Southington; Toni-Marie Landino of Plantsville; Mary Provencal and her husband Alan of Plantsville; and his son, Dominick Malizia and his wife Cheryl of Meriden and 4 grandchildren: Megan DeSorbo, Gina Provencal and Joseph and Louis Landino. He is also survived by 4 sisters, Marie DiBarnaba, Fisina Tomaselli, Violet Ruscoe, all of New Canaan and Josephine Krone and her husband Alvin of MI, many nieces and nephews and his dear friend, Francesca Moran of Plantsville. He was predeceased by his infant sister Angelina Malizia.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at the Summit of Plantsville for their compassion and excellent care.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Tony’s memory may be made to House of Heroes Connecticut, 3000 Whitney Ave., Suite 233 Hamden, CT 06518.

Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 17, 2018 from the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St., Plantsville. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 from 4 – 8 p.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home.

