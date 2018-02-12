Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, Feb. 10

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, Feb. 10. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Ice Hockey—The Warrior-Knights earned their fourth-straight win with a 4-2 victory over East Haven-Old Lyme-Old Saybrook-East Hampton (6-6-1) at DiLungo Rink in East Haven in their lone game of the week, achieving their fourth Division II win. Hall-Southington shut out the East Haven co-op team, 3-0, earlier in the season. The Warrior-Knights will be back on the ice next week when they travel to the Rinks at Shelton on Tuesday, Feb. 13 to battle Masuk (2-12) and then head to the Newington Arena the next day for a date with divisional Newington Co-op (8-5). Hall-Southington is currently 9-4-1.

Indoor Track & Field—Southington advanced 19 athletes in six events to the state open after sweeping the pole vault and achieving a top-six finish on the girls side at the Class LL Championship at Hillhouse High School in New Haven. The girls team placed sixth with a state champion and a pair of runners-up with 28 points. The boys team tied for 16th with a state champion as well with 13 points. Greenwich (85.50) beat out Danbury (71) to win its first CIAC girls title. However, Danbury (52) beat out Staples (37) to claim its 10th CIAC boys title. Megan Biscoglio was crowned Class LL champion in the girls pole vault after fending off Lia Zavattaro (11’) of Greenwich by eight inches with a height of 11’8”. Zachary Burleigh won the Class LL title in the boys pole vault by coming within an inch of his season best with a height of 13’6”, edging Christopher Weir (13’) of NFA by six inches. Amanda Howe came close to her season best and missed the Class LL title in the shot put by a foul, finishing as runner-up to Susie Okoli (40’4.25”) of Wilbur Cross with a throw of 40’4.25”. Sydney Garrison also finished as runner-up, taking second to Allyson Lewis (5’6”) of NFA in the high jump by matching her season best of 5’2”. Samantha Przybylski, Tayler Riddick, Natalie Verderame, and Kate Kemnitz broke the school record of 4:31.83 in the sprint medley with a time of 4:31.09. The previous record was set by Verderame, Rylee Van Epps, Riddick, and Kemnitz during the 2016-17 season. Other medalists on the day included Trinity Cardillo in the shot put (5th, 34’7.75”); Jeffrey Hannigan in the 600m (6th, 1:27.34); Ryan Slesinski, Conner Leone, Matthew Penna, and Shane Leone in the 4x800m (6th, 8:34.17); and Kolby Rogers in the long jump (6th, 20’0.75”). The following athletes will represent Southington at the state open: Biscoglio in the pole vault (1st/18); Howe in the shot put (1st/18); Burleigh in the pole vault (1st/19); Garrison in the high jump (4th/20); Cardillo in the shot put (14th/18); Przybylski, Riddick, Verderame, Kemnitz, Abigail Connolly (alternate), Shannon Litchfield (alternate), Anny Moquete Volquez (alternate), and Kayla Pelletier (alternate) in the sprint medley (16th/18); and Slesinski, Conner Leone, Penna, Shane Leone, Hannigan (alternate), and Lucca Riccio (alternate) in the 4x800m (18th/18). The state open is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17 at Hillhouse. Danbury is the defending boys state open champion. Bloomfield is the defending girls state open champion.

Wrestling—In their first test of the postseason, the Blue Knights boasted four conference champions and 10 medalists in the first-ever CCC Tournament, held at Berlin High School, garnering medalists in nearly every weight class. Southington beat out East Hartford (151.5) by 25 points to win the 23-team tournament with 176.5 points. Simsbury (142.5) placed third. Tagan Welch dominated Jason Gonzalez of Manchester with a 13-0 major decision to be crowned as the conference champion of the 152-pound weight class. Andrew Kudla and Jacob Cardozo conquered the 100 and 126-pound weight classes with a pair of lopsided decisions over Noah Cintron of Berlin and Kahil Shabazz of Middletown, and Paul Calo walked away as CCC champ of the 170-pound weight class by forfeit. Other Southington medalists on the say included Josh Vitti (4th, 145), Caleb Brick (5th, 106), Jason Brault (5th, 132), Nick Mangene (5th, 138), Colby Johnson (6th, 195), and Jacob Vecchio (6th, 220). The Knights will be back on the mat next week when they travel to Trumbull High School for the Class LL Championship, which is scheduled to take place from Friday, Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. to Saturday, Feb. 17 at 9 a.m. Seeds are to be posted by the CIAC following seed meetings for Class M and S on Monday, Feb. 12 and Class LL and L on Tuesday, Feb. 13. Danbury is the defending Class LL champion.

SOUTHINGTON WINTER RECORDS

Regular Season:

Week 1—1-3 (1-3).

Week 2—3-7 (2-4).

Week 3—12-8 (9-1).

Week 4—15-9 (3-1).

Week 5—23-13 (8-4).

Week 6—30-15 (7-2).

Week 7—37-17-1 (7-2-1).

Week 8—46-22-1 (9-5).

Week 9—53-22-1 (7-0).

Teams Qualified for State Tournaments—Girls Basketball (14-5), 1/19 at NW Catholic; Boys Basketball (11-6), 1/22 vs. Platt; Boys Ice Hockey (9-4-1), 2/3 vs. EO Smith-Tolland.

Teams that Clinched Division Titles—Wrestling (13-2).

Swimmers Qualified for the Class LL Meet:

200 Freestyle (1:55.52)—Tyler Heidgerd, 1:55.05, 2/9 vs. Middletown at Southington YMCA.

200 Individual Medley (2:10.32)—Derek Melanson, 2:08.30 (1st improved), 2/2 vs. Simsbury at Westminster School, Simsbury; Brendon Egan, 2:09.48, 1/19 at Plainville.

Diving (160.00)—Chase Galayda, 241.05 (3rd improved), 2/2 vs. Simsbury at Westminster School, Simsbury; Emerson Suski, 217.00 (2nd improved), 1/19 at Plainville; Benjamin Ragozzine, 164.75, 2/2 vs. Simsbury at Westminster School, Simsbury.

100 Fly (58.02)—Brendon Egan, 57.69, 1/23 vs. Hall at Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford.

100 Freestyle (52.99)—Tyler Heidgerd, 52.40 (1st improved), 1/12 vs. Bristol Central-Bristol Eastern-St. Paul Catholic at Dennis Malone Aquatics Center, Bristol.

500 Freestyle (5:15.00)—Derek Melanson, 5:08.62 (1st improved), 1/23 vs. Hall at Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford.

100 Backstroke (1:00.05)—Tyler Heidgerd, 57.78 (1st improved), 1/23 vs. Hall at Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford; Brendon Egan, 58.34, 1/23 vs. Hall at Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford; Derek Melanson, 58.53, 1/12 vs. Bristol Central-Bristol Eastern-St. Paul Catholic at Dennis Malone Aquatics Center, Bristol.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.