Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, Feb. 9

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, Feb. 9. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball—Full-court pressure and poor decision making forced them to commit numerous turnovers and almost allowed the game to slip right through their fingers, but the Blue Knights managed to hang on and cap off the week by earning their second-straight win with a 64-55 victory over divisional Conard (7-9) at home. The score was knotted at 29 all at the half, but the Knights regained their composure by pulling away with 35 points in the second half, with 23 of those points coming in the third quarter, as they went 8-for-10 from the foul line with four players in double-digit points. Andrew Lohneiss helped clinched the win by completing a pair of three-point plays at the free throw line in the fourth, pacing the offense by tying a season high of 25 points on the team’s lone two three-pointers. Lohneiss was also perfect from the charity stripe, going 5-for-5. Jeremy Mercier backed Lohneiss with 11 points, and Ryan Gesnaldo and Tim O’Shea contributed with 10 points each. The Knights will be back on the hardwood next week when they travel to divisional Hall (2-15) on Monday, Feb. 12 and then return home to host Tolland (4-13) on Friday, Feb. 16. Southington is currently 11-6.

Girls Basketball—The Lady Knights capped off the week by earning their fourth-straight win with a 65-38 rout of the Chieftains at divisional Conard (11-8). The Knights will close out the regular season next week when they host divisional NW Catholic (0-18) on Monday, Feb. 12. Game time is 6:45 p.m. Southington is currently 14-5.

Gymnastics—The Lady Knights returned to Whiting Lane Elementary School in West Hartford for the third time this season where they placed sixth out of six teams with a score of 129.55 at the Valentine Invitational. Glastonbury (134.35) posted their second-highest score of the season, fending off Wethersfield (131.35) by three points to win the invitational. Finishing in front of Southington were Ellington (131.05), Farmington (129.8), and Conard (129.6). The Knights will be back in action next week when they host South Windsor on Saturday, Feb. 17. Meet time is 6:30 p.m. Southington is currently 1-3.

Boys Swimming & Diving—With nearly half of the team fatigued by illness, the Blue Knights gutted it out to earn their second-straight win with an 87-81 victory over Middletown at home in their lone meet of the week. The meeting between both teams was the first time Southington had swam against Middletown in years. In a meet where they never trailed, finishing with seven first-place performances, the Knights clinched the win by the 400 freestyle relay. The following finished first in the meet: Derek Melanson, Brendon Egan, Evan Bender, and Alex Kuhr in the 200 medley relay (1:48.76); Tyler Heidgerd, Brian Egan, Bender, and Brendon Egan in the 400 freestyle relay (3:39.15); Heidgerd in the 200 freestyle (1:55.05) and 100 freestyle (52.78); Melanson in the 500 freestyle (5:13.06) and 100 backstroke (59.41); and Brendon Egan in the 200 individual medley (2:10.37). Heidgerd qualified for the Class LL meet in the 200 freestyle. The Knights will be back in the pool next week when they travel to the Cornerstone Aquatics Center in West Hartford on Tuesday, Feb. 13 to take on divisional Conard and then head to the Cheshire Community Pool on Saturday, Feb. 17 for their only nonconference meet of the regular season against Cheshire. Southington is currently 5-2.

