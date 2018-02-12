Obituary: Bryan A. Savoy, 41

Bryan A. Savoy, 41, of Manchester, beloved husband of Shannon (Conley) Savoy died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, at Manchester Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, on Feb. 11, 1976, the son of Rosemary (Mercaldi) Savoy and the late Peter A. Savoy Sr. Bryan grew up in Southington and was a 1994 graduate of Southington High School. He and Shannon were married on Sept. 3, 2006, and made their home in Manchester. Bryan’s infectious smile and uncanny sense of humor permeated every aspect of his life. To his coworkers at Serve Pro, the many children he coached on the football and baseball fields, and those around him, Bryan’s kind nature shone through. He enjoyed disc golf with his friends, was an avid New York Giants football fan, and was quick with a helping hand. Bryan will be dearly missed by all those who knew him.

Above all, Bryan was devoted to his family. Along with his wife of over 11 years, Shannon; and his mother, Rosemary Savoy of Plantsville; he leaves his children, Sarah, Joshua, and Mason; his brother, Peter Savoy Jr., and his wife, Marina of Maryland and their children, Dominic, Anthony, and Gabriella. He also leaves his grandmother, Adeline Mercaldi of Meriden; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Roger and Elsa Conley of Vernon; his sister-in-law, Heather Conley and her husband, Salvatore Iervolino, of Suffield; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

His family will receive friends on Monday, Feb. 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m., with burial to follow at East Cemetery in Manchester.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bryan’s memory at gofundme.com/coachbryan.

