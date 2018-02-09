Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, Feb. 8

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Thursday, Feb. 8. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Wrestling—The Blue Knights closed out the regular season with a 44-33 victory over divisional New Britain at home in their lone meet of the week. With the win, the Knights clinched the CCC West Division title with a perfect 6-0 record. The Golden Hurricanes jumped out to a 12-point lead with a pair of pins in the first two bouts, but the Knights quickly responded. Back-to-back pins by Darius Mangiafico (120) and Jacob Cardozo (126) knotted the score. New Britain held a six-point advantage with a pin in the very new bout, but the Hurricanes wouldn’t score again until the third-to-last bout. The Knights pulled away on the heels of pins by Josh Vitti (152), Bill Carr (170), and Paul Calo (182). Cardozo recorded the fastest pin at 1:12 into his bout. Jason Brault (138) brought the Knights to within three points with a 3-1 decision following New Britain’s final pin of the match, Tagan Welch (160) dominated his bout with a 15-0 technical fall, and Shaun Wagner defeated his opponent by default within the first minute of his bout, due to injury. The Knights forfeited the 285-pound weight class. The Knights will enter the postseason next week when they travel to Trumbull High School for the Class LL Championship, which is scheduled to take place from Friday, Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. to Saturday, Feb. 17 at 9 a.m. Seeds are to be posted by the CIAC following seed meetings for Class M and S on Monday, Feb. 12 and Class LL and L on Tuesday, Feb. 13. Danbury is the defending Class LL champion. Southington finished the regular season at 13-2 overall (7-1 home, 6-1 away) and 8-1 in the CCC.

