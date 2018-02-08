Obituary: Richard J. Stocking, 84

Richard J. Stocking, 84, of Southington, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, Feb. 5th. He was the beloved husband for 59 years of the late Dora (D’Angelo) Stocking.

He was born in Meriden on June 5, 1933 the son of the late Leverett and Mary (Young) Stocking. He served in the US Army and also the Navy Reserves. Prior to his retirement he was employed as a machinist by New Departure in Meriden and Bristol for 40 years. Richard was a member of the New Departure Fish and Game Club and the St. Mary’s Men’s Club in Meriden. He was a loyal Boston Red Sox and UConn fan and more recently became an avid reader since his wife’s passing. He also became quite a scrabble player and enjoyed spending time with all of his grandchildren as well as his weekly lunch out with his daughters.

He is survived by two daughters, Laura Rode and husband Jeffrey of Windsor and Marcia Gunther and husband William of Colchester, his grandchildren Ashley Rode and husband Javier, William Gunther Jr. Matthew Rode, and Shannon Gunther. He also leaves two brothers David and his wife Rose, and Leverett Jr and his wife Linda all of Meriden, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Robert.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018 at 11 am at Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St. Plantsville. Entombment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. Calling hours will be Monday morning from 8:30- 10:30 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington.

Donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.

