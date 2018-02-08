Obituary: Earl J. DeSorbo Sr., 90

Earl J. DeSorbo Sr., 90, of Southington passed away on Sunday, January 28, 2018. He was the loving husband of Mollie (Perrotti) DeSorbo.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his 4 children, Earl J. DeSorbo Jr. and wife Cheryl of Rocky Hill, Elaine Chandler of Sanford, FL, Patrick DeSorbo of Douglasville, PA and Anthony DeSorbo of Plantsville; cherished grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; a brother, Donald DeSorbo and wife Jan of Southington, a sister Dolores LaPorte and husband Joseph of Southington and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 7 brothers and 4 sisters.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 5, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Calling hours will be prior to the service from 9:30-11 am. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc., 2080 Silas Deane Hwy, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.

