Obituary: Danielle E. ‘Dani’ Miller, 27

Danielle E. “Dani” Miller, 27, of Wolcott, passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury.

Born March 19, 1990 in New Britain, she was the daughter of Ted W. and Lori (Bernardi) Miller of Plantsville.

Danielle was a Connecticut State Trooper, serving with Troop L in Litchfield.

In addition to her parents she is survived by her brother Ted W. Miller II of W. Hartford; maternal grandparents, Enrico Bernardi of FL and Faye (Johnson) Bernardi of Plantsville. She also leaves several aunts, uncles, cousins and her dog “Louie”. She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Arthur Alvin and Nancy (Lefevre) Miller.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, from 9-1 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Due to family allergies the family asks that flowers not be sent. Donations may be made to, CSP K9 Foundation Inc.,PO Box 3102,Meriden, CT 06450.

