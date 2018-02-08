Man arrested for stealing chain saw

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, Southington police charged James David Larese Jr., 53, of Hartford for stealing a chain saw from Sno-White Power Equipment Store on Town Line Road. Police are still looking for an unidentified accomplice that fled the store in a vehicle when Larese was confronted by an employee.

According to police, Larese entered the store, took a chain saw off the shelf, and wrapped it in his jacket. As he walked towards the exit, an employee confronted him about the chain saw. Larese claimed that it was his. The employee identified the chain saw as Sno-White property, and Larese turned it over without incident.

Police responded and while checking the area found that two Sno-White employees located Larese a short distance away and were detaining him. He was taken into custody without incident and found to be in possession of heroin and marijuana.

Larese was charged with criminal attempt to commit fifth degree larceny, conspiracy to commit fifth degree larceny, possession of narcotics, and possession of less than four ounces of marijuana. He was held on a $2,500 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on Feb. 7.