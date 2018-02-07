Wrestlers rout Simsbury, sweep through Waterford Duals

The Knights began the week on Wednesday, Jan. 31 by remaining undefeated in the CCC West Division with a 48-27 victory at Simsbury.

The Trojans quickly compiled an 18-point lead with three-straight pins before the Knights scored their first points of the match.

A pair of pins by Jacob Cardozo (126) and Nick Mangene (138) and a 4-2 decision from Jason Brault (132) gave the Knights a three-point advantage.

The Trojans knotted the score with a 7-3 decision, but the Knights eventually pulled away on the heels of pins by Tagan Welch (160), Matt Jacobson (182), Paul Calo (195), and Jacob Vecchio (285) and a 6-4 decision by Billy Carr (170). Welch landed the fastest pin at 34 seconds into his bout.

Waterford Duals

The Knights capped off the week on Saturday with a trip to the southeastern portion of the state for the Waterford Duals, where Southington went undefeated, earning three more wins to boost their season total up to 12. Those victories came against Bunnell, 76-6, Ledyard, 59-18, and Windham, 63-18.

The Knights forfeited the heavyweight class in all three matches.

Against Bunnell, the Knights built a 52-point lead before the Bulldogs scored their first points of the match. Brault (132), Colby Johnson (182), Calo (195), Darius Mangiafico (120), and Cardozo (126) landed pins in the match. The Bulldogs forfeited seven bouts.

Southington amassed a 44-point lead against Ledyard before the Colonels scored their first points of the match. Josh Vitti (145), Welch (152), Jacobson (170), Calo (195), Vecchio (220), and Cardozo (126) landed pins in the match. The Colonels forfeited a pair of bouts.

The Whippets of Windham would take a six-point lead with a pin in the first bout against the Knights, but wouldn’t score another point until 10 bouts later thanks to a 3-1 decision, a forfeited 195-pound weight class, and seven consecutive pins. Mangene (138), Shaun Wagner (145), Vitti (152), Welch (160), Carr (170), Jacobson (182), Vecchio (220), and Caleb Brick (106) landed pins in the match. Mangene recorded the fastest pin for the Knights out of all three matches with 19 seconds into his bout against the Whippets.

The Knights will be back on the mat this week when they close out the regular season with a home meet against divisional New Britain on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Match time is 6 p.m. Southington is currently 12-2 and fifth in the Connecticut Wrestling Online’s Top 10 high school wrestling poll.

The Knights will be back on the mat this week when they close out the regular season with a home meet against divisional New Britain on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Match time is 6 p.m. Southington is currently 12-2 and fifth in the Connecticut Wrestling Online's Top 10 high school wrestling poll.