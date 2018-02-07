Swimmers win easily

The Blue Knights earned their fourth and largest win of the season with a 100-77 rout of divisional Simsbury at Westminster School in their lone meet of the week on Friday, Feb. 2. The Knights clinched the meet by the 100 backstroke.

The following finished first in the meet: Tyler Heidgerd, Brendon Egan, Derek Melanson, and Evan Bender in the 200 medley relay; Brendon Egan, Brian Egan, Alex Kuhr, and Bender in the 200 freestyle relay; Melanson in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle; Brendon Egan in the 100 fly and 100 breaststroke; Heidgerd in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke; Brian Egan in the 200 freestyle; and Chase Galayda in diving.

Ben Ragozzine qualified for the Class LL meet in diving (164.75). Melanson and Galayda improved their state marks in the 200 individual medley (2:08.30) and diving (241.05).

The Knights will be back in the pool this week with home contests against divisional Farmington on Wednesday, Feb. 7 and Middletown on Friday, Feb. 9. Southington is currently 4-2.

For this week's box scores, click here: (southingtonobserver.com/2018/02/06/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-feb-9-edition).