Scoreboard: Sports results on Tuesday, Feb. 6

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Tuesday, Feb. 6. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Basketball—The Lady Knights earned their third-straight win with a comfortable 47-30 victory at Suffield (9-9). The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to divisional Conard (11-7) on Friday. Game time is 6:45 p.m. Southington is currently 13-5.

