Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, Feb. 5

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Monday, Feb. 5. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball—The Blue Knights broke their three-game losing streak with a 48-34 victory over Cheshire (9-8) at home. The Knights held an eight-point lead at the half and limited the Rams to just six points in the second and third quarters. Southington also dominated the glass and outrebounded Cheshire, 36-23. The Rams made just two of 19 three-point attempts, finishing the game with a 26.3 field goal percentage. Andrew Lohneiss (3 assists, 3 steals) and Jeremy Mercier (3 rebounds, 2 steals) paced the offense with 11 points each, as Lohneiss grabbed a team high of seven rebounds and went 3-for-4 from the foul line. Ryan Gesnaldo (2 steals) and Colin Burdette (2 assists, 2 rebounds) contributed as well with eight and seven points. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host divisional Conard (6-8) on Friday. Game time is 6:45 p.m. Southington is currently 10-6.

