Police blotter for the Feb. 9 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Tuesday, Jan. 23 to Wednesday, Jan. 31:
- Rahim N. Long, 41, of 49 Foster St., Meriden, was arrested on Jan. 23 and charged with second degree criminal trespassing and sixth degree larceny.
- Glendaliz Pagan, 36, of 23 Beecher St., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 23 and charged with creating a public disturbance.
- Elizabeth Basile, 28, of 21 Beecher St., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 23 and charged with creating a public disturbance.
- Cynthia Basile, 58, of 21 Beecher St., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 23 and charged with creating a public disturbance.
- Dinah Damba, 33, of 33 Darling St., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 24 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Obed Nasimong, 38, of 33 Darling St., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 24 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Pamela D. Rustigian, 53, of 251 Norton St., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 25 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Derrick Rustigian, 22, of 251 Norton St., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 25 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Terry J. Freer, 54, of 298 Deerbrooke Cir., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with interfering with an officer and disorderly conduct.
- Kevin Staples, 21, of 278 S. Elm St., Wallingford, was arrested on Jan. 28 and charged with operating a motor vehicle under suspension, failure to insure a motor vehicle, misuse of marker plates, evading responsibility, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and failure to drive right.
- Alan John Morris, 43, of 97 Crescent St., Plantsville, was arrested on Jan. 28 and charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree harassment, and second degree threatening.
- Joshua r. Miner, 45, of 76 Candlewood Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Jan. 29 and charged with first degree criminal mischief and second degree breach of peace.
- Arif Fezaj, 51, of 27 Eden Ave., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 31 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Breanna Hoyt, 25, of 208 Moore Dr., was arrested on Jan. 31 and charged with sixth degree larceny.