Police blotter for the Feb. 9 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Tuesday, Jan. 23 to Wednesday, Jan. 31:

Rahim N. Long, 41, of 49 Foster St., Meriden, was arrested on Jan. 23 and charged with second degree criminal trespassing and sixth degree larceny.

Glendaliz Pagan, 36, of 23 Beecher St., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 23 and charged with creating a public disturbance.

Elizabeth Basile, 28, of 21 Beecher St., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 23 and charged with creating a public disturbance.

Cynthia Basile, 58, of 21 Beecher St., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 23 and charged with creating a public disturbance.

Dinah Damba, 33, of 33 Darling St., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 24 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Obed Nasimong, 38, of 33 Darling St., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 24 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Pamela D. Rustigian, 53, of 251 Norton St., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 25 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Derrick Rustigian, 22, of 251 Norton St., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 25 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Terry J. Freer, 54, of 298 Deerbrooke Cir., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with interfering with an officer and disorderly conduct.

Kevin Staples, 21, of 278 S. Elm St., Wallingford, was arrested on Jan. 28 and charged with operating a motor vehicle under suspension, failure to insure a motor vehicle, misuse of marker plates, evading responsibility, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and failure to drive right.

Alan John Morris, 43, of 97 Crescent St., Plantsville, was arrested on Jan. 28 and charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree harassment, and second degree threatening.

Joshua r. Miner, 45, of 76 Candlewood Dr., Bristol, was arrested on Jan. 29 and charged with first degree criminal mischief and second degree breach of peace.

Arif Fezaj, 51, of 27 Eden Ave., Southington, was arrested on Jan. 31 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Breanna Hoyt, 25, of 208 Moore Dr., was arrested on Jan. 31 and charged with sixth degree larceny.