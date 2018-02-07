Performance listings for the Feb. 9 edition

SUNDAY, FEB. 11

SOUTHINGTON

MARDI GRAS JAZZ CONCERT AND PANCAKE SUPPER. 5 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 37 Main St. The 20-member SHS jazz band, under the direction of Brett Berardi, will be performing a full range of jazz selections, followed by a pancake supper at 6 p.m. Regular, banana, blueberry, and chocolate chip pancakes will be available along with coffee, tea, and juice. Sponsored by the SHS music dept. and the FCC Board of Music and Arts (BOMA). No tickets. Donations accepted. RSVP at office@fccsouthington.org or (860) 628-6958.

SATURDAY, FEB. 17

SOUTHINGTON

COMEDY NIGHT. 7 p.m. at American Legion Kiltonic Post 72, 64 Main St. Show features Rich Carucci as the headliner and features Joe Currie and MC Jackie Byrne. Cost is $25 ($20 for advance tickets at tickets.kiltonicpost72.org or at the post lounge). Tables of 8 cost $150. Contact, Jason Cap, (860) 305-3673 or jcap@kiltonicpost72.org.