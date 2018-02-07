Health listings for the Feb. 9 edition

SATURDAY, FEB. 10

SOUTHINGTON

FLU CLINIC. Noon to 3 p.m. at The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St. Offered by Hartford HealthCare at Home. Children between ages 3 and 8 must have received an influenza vaccination in a previous year. HHCAH can bill the following insurance companies: Aetna, Anthem, Cigna, ConnectiCare, Medicare and the Medicare Advantage Plans for Aetna, Anthem and ConnectiCare. People with insurance should bring their card. There is no co-pay. Reduced rates for the uninsured. More info at hartfordhealthcareathome.org or (800) 466-3227 (800-HomeCare).

FRIDAY, FEB. 16

SOUTHINGTON

HOME CARE AIDE JOB FAIR. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Hospital of Central Connecticut, Bradley Campus, 81 Meriden Ave. Hosted by Hartford HealthCare Independence at Home. Job fair for at-home care personnel. Positions are open for CNAs and personal care assistants full-time, per diem and as live-ins. Full-time positions include benefits, paid time off, vacation time, training, in-services and mileage reimbursement. New graduates are welcome. More info at hartfordhealthcareathome.org.

SUNDAY, FEB. 25

SOUTHINGTON

HEALTHY FAMILY FUNFEST. 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aqua Turf Club, 556 Mulberry St. Free health and wellness event with providing resources and interactive activities centered on living life to the fullest. Health professionals, medical experts and community members will provide information with free health screenings, demonstrations, educational materials, giveaways, and special activities with a kids area. Primary sponsor is the Bradley H. Barnes & Leila U. Barnes Memorial Trust.

NOW thru FEB. 26

SOUTHINGTON

DEMENTIA AND CAREGIVING SERIES: FOCUSING ON THE PERSON WHILE UNDERSTANDING THE DISEASE PROGRESSION. Series for Alzheimer’s disease caregivers provides strategies and effective communication tips. Jan. 29: Overview of Dementia; Feb. 5: Basics of Good Communications and Understanding Behaviors; Feb. 12: Safety in the Environment and How to Structure a Day with Activities; Feb. 19: Taking Care of the Caregiver and Care Options; Feb. 26: Legal and Financial Issues. Space is limited. Registration required. RSVP to Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging, 1-877-4AGING1 (1-877-424-4641) or HHC.CenterRSVP@hhchealth.org.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP. Second Wednesday of every month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Southington Care Center Anna Fanelli room, 45 Meriden Ave. To check for availability, call Stacy Carleton, (860) 378-1286.

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Hartford HealthCare Senior Services offers free balance screenings provided by licensed physical therapists at Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave. Such screenings can play an important role in preventing falls. Appointments are required. Call (860) 378-1234.

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH INFORMATION. Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays, 5 p.m., at the Southington Public Library, 255 Main St. Wheeler Clinic Senior Community Health Outreach Coordinator Justine Micalizzi will be available to offer behavioral health information and connection with services available for local residents.

OTHER

HHC AT HOME BEREAVEMENT GROUPS. Second and fourth Tuesdays of the Month, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Midstate Medical Center, 434 Lewis Ave., Meriden.