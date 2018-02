Fire report for the Feb. 9 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 38 incidents from Monday, Jan. 22 to Monday, Jan. 29:

Monday, Jan. 22

9:21:08 a.m., 16 Brookside Dr., Service Call, other

5:58:37 p.m., 32 Golden Russet Way, Alarm system sounded

Tuesday, Jan. 23

8:20:19 a.m., West St. and Welch Rd., Vehicle accident

8:39:57 a.m., 1 Darling St., Flanders West, Medical assist, assist EMS

1:29:30 p.m., I-84 Eastbound in Cheshire, Passenger vehicle fire

3:13:56 p.m., 240 Sun Valley Dr., Lock-out Building

8:42:48 p.m., 3 Darling St., Flanders West, No Incident found on arrival

10:40:00 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

Wednesday, Jan. 24

5:01:07 a.m., 392 Kensington Rd., Vehicle accident

5:58:37 a.m., 435 East St., Vehicle accident

7:36:06 a.m., Queen St. and I-84 Eastbound, HazMat release investigation

1:33:45 p.m., 674 Flanders Rd., Smoke detector activation

6:24:44 p.m., 98 Norton St., Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)

7:34:58 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle accident

9:13:34 p.m., 20 Walnut St., Brush or brush-and-grass mix

Thursday, Jan. 25

5:23:36 a.m., 2795 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

9:15:32 a.m., 47 Cowles Ave., Lock-out Building

9:41:43 a.m., 1 Della Bitta Dr., Town Highway Dept., Assist police or other government entity

5:14:50 p.m., 842 Queen St., Smashburger, Alarm system activation

7:41:57 p.m., 887 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

8:19:37 p.m., 2279 Mount Vernon Rd., Medical assist, assist EMS

Friday, Jan. 26

7:16:12 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

7:41:58 a.m., Pleasant St. and Sun Valley, Vehicle accident

7:42:08 a.m., I-691 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

10:49:55 a.m., 972 Meriden Ave., Assist police or other government entity

4:45:26 p.m., 1 Darling St., Flanders West, Medical assist, assist EMS

Saturday, Jan. 27

7:03:14 a.m., I-691 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

7:20:58 a.m., Mount Vernon Rd. and Winding Ridge Rd., Arcing, shorted electrical

7:38:11 a.m., Royal Oak Dr. and West Center St., Arcing, shorted electrical

8:29:20 a.m., 1403 Meriden Ave., Vehicle accident

8:38:15 a.m., Loper St. and Queen St., Vehicle accident

10:08:05 a.m., 962 S. Main St., Rivers Edge, Medical assist, assist EMS

10:59:49 a.m., 126 Roaring Brook Dr., Smoke detector activation

12:15:47 p.m., 22 Whitlock Ave., EMS call, excluding vehicle

5:39:11 p.m., Queen St. and Lazy Ln., Hess, Vehicle accident

Sunday, Jan. 28