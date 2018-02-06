ECCS presents special needs support workshop

There’s still time for parents, guardians, and childcare providers to register for the special needs support workshop on Thursday, Feb. 15. The workshop, presented by the Early Childhood Collaborative of Southington (ECCS) is aimed at the needs of young children with special needs.

The workshop will discuss support programs available for young children, including Birth to Three and the Early Childhood Consultation Partnership (ECCP). The panel will discuss transitioning children from Birth to Three into the Southington school system. Experts will also discuss screenings, procedures, and outcomes for special needs diagnosis, along with special education history, law, impact on public education, and the role of the parent.

“Early identification and support of developmental delays and behavioral issues is crucial for the health and well-being of young children,” officials said in a press release.

The workshop will include a panel of experts in the community, including Julie Condit from ECCP and Wheeler Clinic, along with Wheeler Clinic’s Birth to Three program manager Marci Arroyo. They will be joined by Southington Public Schools director of pupil services Meg Walsh and special education coordinator Catharine Goralski.

This workshop is designed for parents and guardians of children who have already been identified as having special needs, as well as those that might suspect that their child may need additional services but don’t know where to turn.

It is also open to childcare providers that want to know more about services available in Southington or anybody with an interest in special education.

The free workshop will be held at YMCA Early Learning Center at 30 High St. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the presentation beginning at 6:30 p.m.

“Given that special education is over 25 percent of the Southington school budget, it is important that people have a greater understanding about what it includes and what is required by law,” said ECCS director Joanne Kelleher.

Registration for the event can be found at southingtonearlychildhood.org/events. Free childcare is available through the YMCA Early Learning Center for those who request it at registration.

This workshop is part of the ECCS’s Southington Community Well-Being Grant Initiative funded by the Bradley Henry Barnes & Leila Upson Barnes Memorial Trust at the Main Street Community Foundation.

For more information about ECCS, contact Joanne Kelleher at southingtonearlychildhood@gmail.com or visit southingtonearlychildhood.org.