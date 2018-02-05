Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, Feb. 3

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, Feb. 3. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball—The Blue Knights suffered their third-straight loss after falling, 64-60, at Wethersfield (12-2) in double overtime, which was their third overtime contest of the season. Wethersfield is currently second in Division II and third in the CCC. The Knights will be back on the hardwood next week when they host Cheshire (9-7) on Monday, Feb. 5 and divisional Conard (6-8) on Friday, Feb. 9. Southington is currently 9-6.

Gymnastics—The Lady Knights posted their best score yet this year by reaching the 130s for the first time this season. Nonetheless, they suffered their second-straight loss in the process after falling, 136.55-130.55, to Glastonbury at home. The Knights were swept on all four events, scoring highest on vault and floor with a 32.9. Natalie Reeves marshaled the team with an all-around mark of 33.85, leading the Knights in every event, but beam, with an 8.6 on bars and floor, and an 8.45 on vault. Kat Rothstein paced the team on beam with an 8.65. The Knights will be back in action next week when they head back to Whiting Lane Elementary School in West Hartford for the third time this season to compete in the Valentine Invitational. The meet is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. Southington is currently 1-3.

Boys Ice Hockey—The Warrior-Knights qualified for the Division II and CCC South Tournaments by earning their third-straight win with a 5-1 rout of divisional EO Smith-Tolland (6-6-1) at home. Hall-Southington clinched a playoff berth in the state tournament for the seventh-straight year in their first season competing in Division II since Hall won the Division II title as a solo team in 1993. Following a scoreless first period, Nate Zmarlicki and Anthony Abbatiello gave the Warrior-Knights a 2-1 advantage with goals in the second. Then the floodgates opened. The Warrior-Knights capped off the victory with three goals in the third. Jake Albert hit Zmarlicki on a backdoor pass to beat the goalie for his second score of the game. Bobby Allan wrapped the puck around the goalie off a rebound on a shot by Michael DiPietro. And Jacob Mohr found Andrew Mitchell near the blue line for a deep, fluttering shot that snuck past the goalie and found the back of the net. Zach Monti saved 28 shots in the net. Hall-Southington took 36 shots on goal and committed four of the eight penalties in the contest. The Warrior-Knights will be back on the ice next week when they travel to DiLungo Rink in East Haven to take on East Haven-Old Lyme-Old Saybrook-East Hampton (6-5-1) on Saturday, Feb. 10 in their lone game of the week. Game time is 1 p.m. Hall-Southington is currently 8-4-1.

Wrestling—The Blue Knights capped off the week by traveling to Waterford High School for the Waterford Duals where they went undefeated, earning three wins to boost their season total up to 12. Those victories came against Bunnell, 76-6, Ledyard, 59-18, and Windham, 63-18. The Knights will be back on the mat next week when they close out the regular season with a home meet against divisional New Britain on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Match time is 6 p.m. Southington is currently 12-2.

SOUTHINGTON WINTER RECORDS

Regular Season:

Week 1—1-3 (1-3).

Week 2—3-7 (2-4).

Week 3—12-8 (9-1).

Week 4—15-9 (3-1).

Week 5—23-13 (8-4).

Week 6—30-15 (7-2).

Week 7—37-17-1 (7-2-1).

Week 8—46-22-1 (9-5).

Teams Qualified for State Tournaments—Girls Basketball (12-5), 1/19 at NW Catholic; Boys Basketball (9-6), 1/22 vs. Platt; Boys Ice Hockey (8-4-1), 2/3 vs. EO Smith-Tolland.

Male Athletes Qualified for Class LL Meet:

Shot Put (38’)—Keegan Jarvis, 43’3.75”, 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational.

High Jump (5’8”)—Jack Terray, 5’10” (1st improved), 1/27 at CCC Championship; Jake Beaupre, 5’10”, 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier; Jeffrey Hannigan, 5’8”, 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational.

Long Jump (18’8”)—Kolby Rogers, 20’6” (1st improved), 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational; Jack Terray, 19’9.25” (3rd improved), 1/27 at CCC Championship; Jared Martin, 19’1.5”, 1/27 at CCC Championship; Ian Agnew, 19’, 1/27 at CCC Championship.

Pole Vault (10’6”)—Zachary Burleigh, 13’6’ (2nd improved, tied school record), 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational; Casey Selinske, 11’6” (1st improved), 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational.

55m Dash (7.04)—William Downes, 6.95 (1st improved), 1/19-1/20 at Yale Interscholastic Track Classic; Johnny Carreiro, 6.99, 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational; Daniel Ragozzine, 7.02, 12/28 at Wilton Wright Invitational; Jack Terray, 7.04, 1/19-1/20 at Yale Interscholastic Track Classic.

55m Hurdles (9.04)—Elijah Rodriguez, 7.79 (3rd improved, school record), 1/19-1/20 at Yale Interscholastic Track Classic.

300m (39.74)—Joseph Verderame, 38.83 (1st improved), 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier; Elijah Rodriguez, 39.30, 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier.

600m (1:32.24)—Jeffrey Hannigan, 1:28.29, 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational; Shane Leone, 1:31.34, 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier.

1600m (4:48.24)—Conner Leone, 4:41.20 (1st improved), 1/27 at CCC Championship; Ryan Slesinski, 4:47.35, 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational.

3200m (10:25.24)—Conner Leone, 10:03.08 (2nd improved), 1/27 at CCC Championship.

4x800m (9:10)—Ryan Slesinski, Conner Leone, Matthew Penna, Shane Leone, 8:37.94 (1st improved), 1/27 at CCC Championship; Joseph Verderame, Ryan Slesinski, Matthew Penna, Jeffrey Hannigan, 9:06.90, 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational.

4x200m (1:45)—Jack Terray, Elijah Rodriguez, Trevor Porter, and Kolby Rogers, 1:35.03 (school record), 1/19-1/20 at Yale Interscholastic Track Classic; Jack Terray, Elijah Rodriguez, Johnny Carreiro, Joseph Verderame, 1:37.41, 1/6 at Elm City Relays; Johnny Carreiro, Kolby Rogers, Elijah Rodriguez, William Downes, 1:38.10, 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational; Trevor Porter, Johnny Carreiro, Joseph Verderame, William Downes, 1:39.55, 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational; Kolby Rogers, Ian Agnew, Joseph Verderame, Johnny Carreiro, 1:39.69, 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier; Anthony Penta, Casey Selinske, Trevor Porter, Zachary Burleigh, 1:42.04, 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier.

4x400m (3:55)—Jeffrey Hannigan, Trevor Porter, Elijah Rodriguez, Joseph Verderame, 3:34.35 (1st improved, school record), 1/19-1/20 at Yale Interscholastic Track Classic; Jeffrey Hannigan, Joseph Verderame, Shane Leone, Elijah Rodriguez, 3:39.38, 1/6 at Elm City Relays; Trevor Porter, Joseph Verderame, Jeffrey Hannigan, Ryan Slesinski, 3:40.76, 1/27 at CCC Championship.

Sprint Medley (4:00)—Kolby Rogers, Trevor Porter, Joseph Verderame, Shane Leone, 3:54.12, 1/6 at Elm City Relays; Kolby Rogers, Elijah Rodriguez, Joseph Verderame, Shane Leone, 3:54.37, 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier; Trevor Porter, Johnny Carreiro, Joseph Verderame, Shane Leone, 3:54.95, 1/27 at CCC Championship.

Female Athletes Qualified for Class LL Meet:

Shot Put (28’)—Amanda Howe, 42’3.75” (2nd improved), 1/27 at CCC Championship; Trinity Cardillo, 35’5.75” (2nd improved), 1/27 at CCC Championship; Julia Groll, 30’8.5”, 12/27 at Jack Long Invitational.

High Jump (4’8”)—Sydney Garrison, 5’2” (2nd improved, school record), 12/28 at Wilton Wright Invitational; Allie Brown, 5’ (1st improved), 12/27 at Jack Long Invitational.

Long Jump (14’6”)—Tayler Riddick, 15’5” (2nd improved), 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier; Sydney Garrison, 15’1”, 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational.

Pole Vault (8’0”)—Megan Biscoglio, 12’1” (1st improved, school record), 12/28 at Wilton Wright Invitational.

55m Dash (8.04)—Kayla Pelletier, 7.79, 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational; Samantha Przybylski, 7.89 (1st improved), 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational.

300m (46.54)—Natalie Verderame, 45.23 (1st improved), 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier; Allie Brown, 45.17 (1st improved), 1/19-1/20 at Yale Interscholastic Track Classic.

600m (1:49.74)—Kate Kemnitz, 1:47.93 (1st improved), 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier.

1000m (3:25.24)—Kate Kemnitz, 3:12.59, 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational; Lauren Verrilli, 3:18.81 (1st improved), 1/27 at CCC Championship.

1600m (5:50.24)—Lauren Verrilli, 5:40.85 (1st improved), 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational; Grace Michaud, 5:48.70, 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational.

3200m (12:40.24)—Lauren Verrilli, 12:27.24, 1/27 at CCC Championship.

4x800m (11:00)—Kailey Schmarr, Meghan Sheline, Lauren Verrilli, Anny Moquete-Volquez, 10:40.19, 1/27 at CCC Championship; Brooke Lynch, Kailey Schmarr, Anny Moquete, Lauren Verrilli, 10:41.03, 1/19-1/20 at Yale Interscholastic Track Classic; Brooke Lynch, Anny Moquete-Volquez, Natalie Verderame, Kate Kemnitz, 10:50.62, 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational.

4x200m (2:00)—Tayler Riddick, Abby Connolly, Samantha Przybylski, Natalie Verderame, 1:50.97 (school record), 1/19-1/20 at Yale Interscholastic Track Classic; Tayler Riddick, Kayla Pelletier, Allie Brown, Samantha Przybylski, 1:53.56, 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational; Tayler Riddick, Samantha Przybylski, Kayla Pelletier, Natalie Verderame, 1:54.53, 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational; Jenna Sheehan, Kayla Pelletier, Shannon Litchfield, Samantha Przybylski, 1:59.60, 1/6 at Elm City Relays.

4x400m (4:38)—Kate Kemnitz, Allie Brown, Meghan Sheline, Natalie Verderame, 4:19.98 (1st improved, school record), 1/19-1/20 at Yale Interscholastic Track Classic.

Sprint Medley (4:50)—Samantha Przybylski, Abby Connolly, Natalie Verderame, Kate Kemnitz, 4:31.95 (school record), 1/27 at CCC Championship; Samantha Przybylski, Kayla Pelletier, Natalie Verderame, Kate Kemnitz, 4:37.12, 1/6 at Elm City Relays; Tayler Riddick, Kayla Pelletier, Natalie Verderame, Kate Kemnitz, 4:38.49, 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier.

Swimmers Qualified for the Class LL Meet:

200 Individual Medley (2:10.32)—Derek Melanson, 2:08.30 (1st improved), 2/2 vs. Simsbury at Westminster School, Simsbury; Brendon Egan, 2:09.48, 1/19 at Plainville.

Diving (160.00)—Chase Galayda, 241.05 (3rd improved), 2/2 vs. Simsbury at Westminster School, Simsbury; Emerson Suski, 217.00 (2nd improved), 1/19 at Plainville; Benjamin Ragozzine, 164.75, 2/2 vs. Simsbury at Westminster School, Simsbury.

100 Fly (58.02)—Brendon Egan, 57.69, 1/23 vs. Hall at Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford.

100 Freestyle (52.99)—Tyler Heidgerd, 52.40 (1st improved), 1/12 vs. Bristol Central-Bristol Eastern-St. Paul Catholic at Dennis Malone Aquatics Center, Bristol.

500 Freestyle (5:15.00)—Derek Melanson, 5:08.62 (1st improved), 1/23 vs. Hall at Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford.

100 Backstroke (1:00.05)—Tyler Heidgerd, 57.78 (1st improved), 1/23 vs. Hall at Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford; Brendon Egan, 58.34, 1/23 vs. Hall at Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford; Derek Melanson, 58.53, 1/12 vs. Bristol Central-Bristol Eastern-St. Paul Catholic at Dennis Malone Aquatics Center, Bristol.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.