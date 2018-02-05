Obituary: Pauline J. Stefanowicz, 95

Pauline J. Stefanowicz, 95, of Southington, passed away Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 at the Southington Care Center. She was the wife of the late Leon J. Stefanowicz.

She was born March 22, 1922 in Southington the daughter of the late Teofil and Helen Dabrowski.

She is survived by her son Brian Stefanowicz and his wife Joan, her two grandchildren, Katelynne and Jessica all of Southington. She also leaves her brother Chet Dabrowski of Southington. She was predeceased a son Leon C. Stefanowicz, a brother Walter Dabrowski and two sisters Tessie Gaynor and Mary Creswick. She loved her family and her grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, 10:30 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church, 130 Summer St. Plantsville. Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Donations may be made in her memory to the Christian Appalachian Project, P.O. Box 55911, Lexington, KY, 40555-5911.

