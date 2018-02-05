Obituary: Joan (Anderson) Gamache, 82

Joan (Anderson) Gamache, 82, of Bristol and formerly of Southington, passed away on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 at St. Francis Hospital. She was the wife Martin Gamache.

She was born in Meriden on Nov. 20, 1935, the daughter of the late Charles and Marie (Petruzzi) Anderson. Prior to her retirement she was a para-professional for the Southington School Systems.

In addition to her husband she leaves her children, Michael Salzillo of Bristol, Jodi Salzillo of Plainville, Todd Salzillo of Ellington, John Salzillo and wife Denise of Bristol, step –children Karin LaVine of W. Hartford, Ken Gamache and wife Monica of Jupiter, FL and Kelly Gamache of Deerfield, NH, grandchildren Austin, Anthony and Lauren Salzillo, Wade, Dylan and Callan Gamache She also leaves 3 brothers Kelly and wife Mary Ellen Anderson, Robert Anderson and Kevin Anderson and wife Tammy as well as her 4-legged grandchildren Mojo and Zoe and several nieces, nephews, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by a brother John Anderson.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 9th at 10:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St. Plantsville at 11am. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday, Feb. 8th from 5-8 pm.

Donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com