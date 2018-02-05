Obituary: Frank R. Suchar, 96

Frank R. Suchar, 96, of Southington, passed away on Saturday February 3, 2018 at The Summit At Plantsville. He was the husband of the late Josephine (Torchia) Suchar.

Frank was born on October 1, 1921, in Southington and was the son of the late Stephen and Anna (Janos) Suchar.

Frank served our country in the Army Air Corps, as a Sergeant in WWII, serving in the control tower at Alconbury Airfield, England. He had been employed by General Electric in Plainville retiring from there in 1984. He was also a member of the American Legion and VFW both in Southington.

Frank enjoyed fishing, gardening and trips to the casino.

He is survived by his daughters Joanna and Frances Suchar, along with a sister Theresa Siemiatkoski all of Southington. Frank is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Michael Suchar and Staff Sergeant Stephen Suchar, who passed during WWII.

The Funeral will be held on Wednesday February 7 at 11 am at St. Thomas Church 99 Bristol St. in Southington. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 9:00am until 10:30 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. in Southington. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the charity of one’s choice.

