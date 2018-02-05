Judge Matthew Jalowiec expands ‘Talking Probate’ series

SOUTHINGTON, CT January 19, 2018 – The Cheshire-Southington Probate Court is pleased to announce the expansion of Judge Matthew Jalowiec’s popular “Talking Probate” series with the first ever evening presentation. In conjunction with the Town of Southington, Judge Jalowiec has arranged to host the popular question and answer series at the John Weichsel Municipal Center located at 200 N Main St, Southington, CT 06489 on Thursday, February 15, 2018 from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm.

The “Talking Probate” sessions allow residents, who might otherwise feel intimidated to ask questions in larger settings, the opportunity to get their questions answered in a relaxed environment. Judge Jalowiec started the program a few years ago to answer the need from the community for informational sessions geared towards making the Probate process easier to understand. “Talking Probate” runs the last Friday of every month in Southington at the Library, and the last Tuesday of every month in Cheshire at the Senior Center. As demand continues to grow for greater accessibility to the Probate Court, additional evening options will be considered.

“I am very excited to expand Probate services by holding an evening session. The ‘Talking Probate’ day time sessions have been so positively received and demand for an evening session has been an ongoing ask from the community. I had been looking for a proper venue to host an evening presentation for some time and am overjoyed to be able to work with the Southington Town manager to secure a great venue for the event.” Said Jalowiec.

Southington Town Manager Mark Sciota was thrilled with the usage of the facility. “I’m happy to say that in my first year as Town Manager I’m able to help Judge Jalowiec expand this much needed and beneficial service for the community. We have a wonderful facility in town which in addition to housing municipal departments also provides a venue for community activities. I’m glad we could assist.”

“Talking Probate” is a FREE informal discussion about Probate, statutory procedure and the estate process. The discussion is 100% attendee topic driven. Some topics generally raised are Decedent’s estate administration, general elder care issues, estate planning, Medicaid, as well as trusts. For more information please contact the Clerk of the Court of Probate at (203) 271-6608 or the Southington Town Manager’s Office at 860-276-9430.