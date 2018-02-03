Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, Feb. 2

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, Feb. 2. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Basketball—The Lady Knights capped off the week by earning their second-straight win with a 56-33 rout of the Falcons at Avon (7-10). The Knights will be back on the hardwood next week with road contests at Suffield (7-8) on Tuesday, Feb. 6 and divisional Conard (10-7) on Friday, Feb. 9. Conard lost their last five games after starting the season at 7-1. Southington is currently 12-5.

Boys Swimming & Diving—The Blue Knights earned their fourth and largest win of the season with a 100-77 rout of divisional Simsbury at Westminster School in their lone meet of the week. The Knights will be back in the pool next week with home contests against divisional Farmington on Wednesday, Feb. 7 and Middletown on Friday, Feb. 9. Southington is currently 4-2.

