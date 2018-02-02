Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, Jan. 31

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, Jan. 31. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Basketball—The Lady Knights bounced back from Monday’s loss to Simsbury (16-0) and dodged a bullet by earning their 11th win of the season with a 44-30 victory over a scrappy Newington (6-9) team at home. As a result of sloppy play and multiple turnovers, the Knights trailed by six points at the half. However, they managed to settle down by drawing fouls and beating the Indians with fast-break points, pulling away with 30 points in the second half. The Knights got to the foul line just twice in the first half, but forced the Indians into early foul trouble in the second half with 14 trips to the charity stripe, going 10-for-16 in the game. Brianna Harris paced the offense with a season high of 18 points, going 5-for-6 from the free throw line. Janette Wadolowski backed Harris with 15 points. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Avon (6-9) on Friday. Game time is 6:45 p.m. Southington is currently 11-5.

Boys Ice Hockey—The Warrior-Knights earned their second-straight win and fourth shutout of the season with a 3-0 triumph over East Haven-Old Lyme-Old Saybrook-East Hampton (6-4-1). In arguably their best and most complete game of the season, the Warrior-Knights controlled possession in their opponent’s zone for the majority of the game, as their physicality and swift movement of the puck didn’t allow the Yellowjackets many shots on goal. Jake Albert paced the offense with a pair of goals, both coming in the second period. Albert also assisted Christian Mohr with Hall-Southington’s first goal in the opening period. Drew Booth and Michael DiPietro contributed with assists. In his first game back in the net after missing the last two contests, Zach Monti saved 19 shots on goal. Hall-Southington took 30 shots on goal and committed four of the game’s six penalties, with three coming in the second period. The Warrior-Knights will wrap up the week when they host divisional EO Smith-Tolland (5-5-1) on Saturday. Game time is 1:10 p.m. Hall-Southington is currently 7-4-1 and one win shy of qualifying for the Division II Tournament.

Wrestling—The Blue Knights remained undefeated in the CCC West Division with a 48-27 victory at Simsbury. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Waterford High School on Saturday for the Waterford Duals. The meet is scheduled to start at 10:15 a.m. Southington is currently 9-2 in dual meets.

