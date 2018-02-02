Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, Feb. 1

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Thursday, Feb. 1. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball—The Blue Knights suffered their second-straight loss and first home loss of the season after falling, 59-47, to Avon (8-6). The Knights led by three points at the end of the first quarter, but trailed by eight at the half, as the Falcons were able to knock down five of their eight three-pointers in the second quarter for a boost of 22 points. The Knights managed to keep the game close in the second half and came as close four to the Flacons in the fourth, but forced contested shots and a poor night from the field by the Knights helped the Flacons pull away. The Knights profited from half of their 10 attempts at the foul line in the game, while the Falcons made 12 of their 19 attempts in the fourth, going 19-for-29 from the charity stripe in the game. Andrew Lohneiss and Jeremy Mercier paced the offense with 13 points each. Colin Burdette contributed with nine points. Jordan Williams led the Flacons with 24 points. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Wethersfield (11-2) on Saturday. Game time is 6 p.m. Wethersfield is currently second in Division II and third in the CCC. Southington is currently 9-5.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.