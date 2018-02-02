Mulberry Gardens unveils facility upgrade

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

Town officials, chamber members, and residents mingled in the lobby of Mulberry Gardens in Plantsville during last Thursday’s cocktail hour and ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Chamber of Commerce. Executive director at the chamber, Taylor Crofton, greeted guests and thanked staff members for their services.

A number of local government officials came out to show their support. Town councilors Dawn Miceli, Victoria Triano and John Barry all offered kind words of gratitude and congratulations.

“We want to thank you for your continued commitment to our community,” said Miceli. “We so appreciate the goodwill you provide to our seniors.”

Mulberry Gardens, a senior assisted living community in Plantsville and a Hartford HealthCare Senior Services partner. The event unveiled their newly constructed lobby on Thursday night. The lobby is 20 years old and facility management said that it was in need of repair.

Executive director Katie Mauriello said the new design was an effort to give a more residential impression, rather than an institutional one.

The facility received a full roof makeover, new carpeting and lighting, installed a new fireplace, sun room and sitting area, added new busses for senior transportation and is constructing additional parking outside of the building. They also rearranged the entranceway to provide a more open and welcoming area.

“This is an effort to update and be more innovative,” said Mauriello. “We want to help our residents. This is all for the better of the seniors here.”

Mauriello said the organization is anticipating a wave of newcomers in the coming years as the “babyboomers are right around the corner.” The facility currently has 96 apartments, with 24-hour nursing care.

In addition to live-in residents, the facility offers a day center program, where seniors can participate in activities and receive meals and personalized care throughout the day, and return to their personal residence in the evening.

The facility offers all sorts of amenities for their seniors. An in-house salon offers haircuts, manicures and pedicures. There is a fitness center on-site. Several common areas include a billiards room, multi-media space and serenity lounge. For the warmer days, there is an outdoor garden and numerous patio spaces.

Mauriello said that the staff at Mulberry Gardens does their best to provide care to individuals with a variety of programs in a safe, active and positive environment.

Barry said the residents and day-service clients are lucky to have a staff that cares so much. Triano agreed.

“There’s a saying that goes, ‘They don’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care.’ Here at Mulberry Gardens, everybody knows how much you care,” said Triano.

Some ongoing programs offered by Mulberry Gardens include an Alzheimer’s support group, arthritis programs and therapy, caregivers’ support groups, cognitive fitness, a friendship club, fitness and wellness programs, independent living, memory screenings, pet therapy, respite stays and much more.

For more information on programs and services available at Mulberry Gardens of Southington, visit www.mulberrygardens.org or call (860) 276-1020.