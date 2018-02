On Wednesday, Jan. 24, Tyler Bade and Jacob Drechsler, above, were honored in a gathering at the Weichsel Municipal Center as national semifinalists in the FIRST Robotics Competition FIRST dean’s list. The award, sponsored by the Kamen family, selects high school sophomores and juniors for their efforts as student leaders. The entire Team 195 CyberKnights team, below, turned out to support their teammates. The pair were nominated by the local robotics team.

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI