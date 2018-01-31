Swimmers lose to Hall, 2 qualify for postseason

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, the Blue Knight swimmers suffered their second loss of the season in their lone meet of the week. In their first divisional meet of the season, Southington fell to Hall, 93-90, at the Cornerstone Aquatics Center in West Hartford.

The Warriors led from start to finish. Hall came away with first-place finishes in every event, but two, clinching the meet by the 400 freestyle relay. Chase Galayda took first in diving, and Derek Melanson took first in the 500 freestyle.

Despite the loss, Southington took advantage of the competitive meet, qualifying two swimmers for the postseason in three events. Brendon Egan reached qualifying times in the 100 fly (57.69) and 100 backstroke (58.34), while Melanson reached the Class LL time in the 200 individual medley (2:09.30).

Improvements on state marks included Galayda in diving (229.25), Melanson in the 500 freestyle (5:08.62), and Tyler Heidgerd in the 100 backstroke (57.78).

The Knights will be back in the pool this week when they travel to Westminster School on Friday, Feb. 2 to take on divisional Simsbury in their lone meet of the week. Meet time is 8 p.m. Southington is currently 3-2.

For this week’s box scores, click here: (southingtonobserver.com/2018/01/29/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-feb-2-edition). To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.