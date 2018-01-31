Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, Jan. 29

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Monday, Jan. 29. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball—Southington’s five-game winning streak was snapped after the Blue Knights suffered their largest loss, 62-46, of the season at Simsbury (11-2). The Trojans are currently the top team in Division II and second in the CCC. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Avon (7-6) on Thursday and then head back out on the road for Wethersfield (9-2) on Saturday. Wethersfield is currently second in Division II and third in the CCC. Southington is currently 9-4.

Girls Basketball—Southington’s six-game winning streak was snapped after the Lady Knights fell, 51-37, to Simsbury (16-0) at home in arguably the toughest game on their regular season schedule. The Trojans are currently the top team in the CCC and one of three undefeated teams in Class LL. The Knights held the Trojans to seven points in the first quarter, but they could not contain them for long. Nor could they help themselves, registering just three points in the opening quarter. They trailed by eight at the half with just 10 first-half points. The Trojans made just three treys and 10 of 23 free throws in the game, but they managed to pull away with 33 points in the second half with 22 coming in the fourth quarter alone. Southington’s 18 points in the fourth were too little too late, as the Knights shot over 10 percent below their season average field goal percentage. Janette Wadolowski (11 rebounds, 2 steals) paced the offense with 16 points and went 3-for-4 from the foul line. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Newington (6-7) on Wednesday and then head out on the road to Avon (6-9) on Friday. Southington is currently 10-5.

