Obituary: Antonio (Tony) Cammuso, 83

Antonio (Tony) Cammuso, 83, the heavenly angels called him to eternity to rest by the side of his wife of 50 years on January 27th, 2018. Antonio was a compassionate, kind, nurturing soul with a heart of gold. He leaves behind a legacy of loyalty and love of family and friends. His happiest times were spent making wine, playing cards, gardening and being surrounded by his family. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor and as a loving father, brother, uncle and grandfather. He was the husband of the late Teresa (Fragomeni) Cammuso.

He was born in Rocchetta E Croce, Caserta Italy on Sept. 16, 1934, the son of the late Carlo and Giovannina (Russo) Cammuso. Prior to his retirement, Antonio worked for the City of Meriden Public Works Dept. and had previously worked at Insilco.

He is survived by his cherished children and their spouses John Cammuso and wife Maria, Peter Cammuso and wife Lori, Frank Cammuso and wife Nicole and Lucy Pellerin and husband Mark all of Southington, 9 grandchildren (his prides and joy), Stefanie and Brianna Pellerin, Anthony, Danielle, Desiree, Daniel, Alexander, Jacob and Jordan Cammuso. He also leaves brothers Benny, Pasquale of Southington and Fiorindo Cammuso of Australia as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a grandson Frank Cammuso.

The funeral will be held on Friday, Feb. 2nd, at 10:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington, to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 109 Goodwill Ave., Meriden, for a Mass at 11 a.m. Entombment will be in Sacred Heart Mausoleum, Meriden. Calling hours will be Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington.

