Ice Hockey rebounds from tie with shutout win

The Warrior-Knights began the week on Wednesday, Jan. 24 by settling for their first tie of the season after drawing, 4-4, with divisional WMRP at the Newington Arena.

Both teams were neck-and-neck heading into the third period after scoring two goals apiece in the first and second. WMRP’s Ben Mroczka gave the Eagles a one-goal advantage with the hat trick early in the third, but Bobby Allan played the spoiler by knotting the score with his second goal of the game moments later.

WMRP’s Trevor Piecewicz gave the Eagles their third lead of the game with a goal not long after. Miles Aronow (2 assists) saved a loss for the Warrior-Knights with an unassisted goal coming at 8:40 in regulation for the fourth tie score of the game, eventually sending the contest into a scoreless overtime. The Warrior-Knights scored the game’s first goal, which was their only lead in the contest.

Michael DiPietro contributed with a pair of assists. Harry Freda saved 14 shots in the net. Hall-Southington took 33 shots on goal and committed the lone two penalties of the game.

The Warrior-Knights earned their sixth win by recording their third shutout of the season on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over divisional BCR at the Bolton Ice Palace.

Goals from Drew Booth and Allan in the second and third periods sealed the deal for the Warrior-Knights. Andrew Mitchell and DiPietro assisted Booth with his goal in the second. Allan’s goal was scored with four seconds remaining in regulation.

Freda saved 15 shots in the net. Hall-Southington took 40 shots on goal.

The Warrior-Knights will be back on the ice this week when they host East Haven-Old Lyme-Old Saybrook-East Hampton (6-3-1) on Wednesday, Jan. 31 and divisional EO Smith-Tolland (4-5-1) on Saturday, Feb. 3. Hall-Southington is currently 6-4-1.

