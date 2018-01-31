Gymnasts lose to Conard, fall to 1-2

The Lady Knights achieved their first victory of the season over Hall at Whiting Lane Elementary School in West Hartford last week. They returned to Whiting Lane on Thursday, Jan. 25, but didn’t yield the same results.

Southington (124.45) suffered its second loss of the season, falling to Conard (128.2) by almost four points.

The Knights managed to win just one event on the night, eking a team victory on bars (30.0) by 0.3 points. They fell to the Chieftains on vault by 0.5 points.

Conard’s Isa Glynn led all gymnasts with 33.5 points in the all-around competition. Natalie Reeves (32.9) led the Knights with top scores on bars (8.2) and floor (8.3). Reeves tied Jen Thai for Southington’s top score on vault (8.2). Kat Rothstein led all gymnasts on beam (9.0).

The Knights will be back in action this week when they host Glastonbury on Saturday, Feb. 3. Meet time is 6:30 p.m. Southington is currently 1-2.

For this week’s box scores, click here: (southingtonobserver.com/2018/01/29/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-feb-2-edition). To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.