Dining listings for the Feb. 2 edition

SATURDAY, FEB. 10

SOUTHINGTON

NOTTE D’AMORE: CHOCOLATE AND WINE. 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Aqua Turf Club, 556 Mulberry St. Valentine’s Day celebration sponsored by Southington UNICO. Includes brandy and wine tasting, along with chocolates, a full sit down, four-course surf and turf dinner, dessert table, open bar, live music with Malorie Leogrande along with dancing to the music of DJ Dave Zee. Raffle items include several spa packages, including an overnight stay with spa at Water’s Edge in Westbrook; facials and nails gift certificates; a number of other incredible prizes; and multiple door prizes drawn using the ticket to the event. Proceeds support UNICO. Tickets cost $65. Contact: Marc Ingriselli at (860) 628-7429; Luigi Barbato at (860) 628-2241; Mark Mongillo at (860) 919-8374; Antonio Cusano at (860) 681-3451, Fasulo & Albini at (860) 276-9787; or Fancy Bagel at (860) 621-0055.

VALENTINE DINNER DANCE. 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Southington YMCA, 29 High St. Open to the public. Cost is $15 for non-members ($10 for program members and $5 for full members). Cost includes pasta dinner, crafts, and dancing games. To RSVP, contact Tom Sangeloty, tsangeloty@sccymca.org or (860)621-8194.

15TH ANNUAL VALENTINE CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at American Legion Kiltonic Post 72, 66 Main St. (Snow date is Feb. 11). Enjoy lunch in the cafe, homemade candies, baked goods and several raffle baskets. Proceeds benefit the American Legion Auxiliary.

SUNDAY, FEB. 11

SOUTHINGTON

MARDI GRAS JAZZ CONCERT AND PANCAKE SUPPER. 5 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 37 Main St. The 20-member SHS jazz band, under the direction of Brett Berardi, will be performing a full range of jazz selections, followed by a pancake supper at 6 p.m. Regular, banana, blueberry, and chocolate chip pancakes will be available along with coffee, tea, and juice. Sponsored by the SHS music dept. and the FCC Board of Music and Arts (BOMA). No tickets. Donations accepted. RSVP at office@fccsouthington.org or (860) 628-6958.