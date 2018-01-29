Weekly scoreboard for the Feb. 2 edition

These are the scores for games played between Monday, Jan. 22 and Sunday, Jan. 28. For more in depth coverage, read us in print or on-line.

Boys Basketball

Southington 64, Platt 47

Monday, Jan. 22

At Southington

Platt 13 13 06 15 — 47

Southington 24 12 12 16 — 64

PLATT (47)—Adriel Gill, 1-3-5; Tremayne Carter, 5-5-17; Elijah Felt, 0-0-0; Malcolm Andreus, 1-0-2; Romello Leary, 3-0-8; Justin Radford, 1-1-3; Desmond Davis, 0-0-0; Vincent Martinez, 3-1-9; Carson Cook, 1-1-3. Totals: 15-11-47.

SOUTHINGTON (64)—Ryan Gesnaldo, 1-2-5; Colin Burdette, 4-5-13; Andrew Lohneiss, 6-6-21; Jeremy Mercier, 6-0-12; Cam Clynes, 0-0-0; Adam Hunter, 4-0-8; Bill Wadolowski, 0-0-0; Ryan Middendorf, 1-0-2; Joe Gaudio, 1-0-3. Totals: 23-13-64.

Three point field goals— PHS (6) : Carter (2), Leary (2), Martinez (2). SHS (5) : Gesnaldo, Lohneiss (3), Gaudio.

Records—PHS, 0-12. SHS, 8-3.

Southington 60, South Windsor 42

Friday, Jan. 26

At South Windsor

Southington 15 16 17 12 — 60

South Windsor 06 15 10 11 — 42

SOUTHINGTON (60)—Ryan Gesnaldo, 2-1-7; Colin Burdette, 1-2-4; Andrew Lohneiss, 6-2-17; Jeremy Mercier, 10-1-22; Cam Clynes, 2-0-4; Adam Hunter, 2-0-4; Billy Wadolowski, 1-0-2; Ryan Middendorf, 0-0-0; Jacob Flynn, 0-0-0; Jared Kelly, 0-0-0; Zack Zembrzuski, 0-0-0. Totals: 24-6-60.

SOUTH WINDSOR (42)—Patrick Wilson, 2-0-5; Justice Ellison, 9-1-19; Jimmy Tamburro, 2-3-7; Connor Kapisak, 2-0-6; Robert Williams, 0-0-0; Shai Harrison, 2-1-5; Trevor Anthony, 0-0-0. Totals: 17-5-42.

Three point field goals— SHS (6) : Gesnaldo (2), Lohneiss (3), Mercier. SWHS (3) : Wilson, Kapisak (2).

Records—SHS, 9-3. SWHS, 5-7.

Girls Basketball

Southington 49, Berlin 44

Monday, Jan 22

At Berlin

Southington 10 12 11 16 — 49

Berlin 04 13 13 14 — 44

SOUTHINGTON (49)—Brianna Harris, 1-1-3; Kristen Longley, 1-0-2; Allison Carr, 4-1-9; Madison Hulten, 2-3-7; Kelley Marshall, 1-2-5; Megan Mikosz, 0-0-0; Janette Wadolowski, 8-6-23.Totals: 17-13-49.

BERLIN (44)—Lyzi Litwinko, 5-7-18; Ashley Wenzel, 3-0-6; Arianna Herder, 0-0-0; Wynter Yovan, 1-4-6; Jenna Smalley, 0-0-0; Angela Perrelli, 2-2-7; Carly Grega, 1-0-2; Zenae Lewis, 0-0-0; Alex Kunn, 0-0-0; Sydney Duke, 0-0-0; Alona Garafalo, 2-1-3. Totals: 14-14-44.

Three point field goals— SHS (2) : Marshall, Wadolowski. BHS (2) : Litwinko, Perrelli.

Records—SHS, 9-4. BHS, 6-7.

Southington 54, South Windsor 33

Friday, Jan. 26

At Southington

South Windsor 08 11 11 03 — 33

Southington 17 13 13 11 — 54

SOUTH WINDSOR (33)—Molly Carroll, 0-0-0; Karly Suppichich, 1-0-3; Morgan Saylor, 0-0-0; Megan Powell, 4-0-10; Michelle LaBonte, 3-0-7; Grace Martin, 2-1-5; Khalise Harris, 1-2-4; Aiden Castle, 2-0-4; Mackenzie Eppler, 0-0-0; Marla Metever, 0-0-0; Jasmine Ramirez, 0-0-0; Chloe Lucia, 0-0-0. Totals: 13-3-33.

SOUTHINGTON (54)—Julia Collins, 0-0-0; Brianna Harris, 2-1-6; Livvy Pizzitola, 0-1-1; Marisa Imme, 0-0-0; Kristen Longley, 0-0-0; Kiley Cristman, 0-0-0; Allison Carr, 5-2-13; Madison Hulten, 1-0-2; Kelley Marshall, 3-0-6; Megan Mikosz, 1-0-2; Janette Wadolowski, 10-3-24. Totals: 22-7-54.

Three point field goals— SWHS (4) : Suppichich, Powell (2), LaBonte. SHS (3) : Harris, Carr, Wadolowski.

Records—SWHS, 3-12. SHS, 10-4.

Boys Swimming

Hall 93, Southington 90

Tuesday, Jan. 23

At Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford

200 med relay—1, HHS, 1:46.87; 2, SHS (Tyler Heidgerd, Brendon Egan, Derek Melanson, Evan Bender); 3, HHS.

200 free—1, Connor Skarzynski, HHS, 1:56.5; 2, Quintin Kimmel, SHS; 3, Brian Egan, SHS; 4, Facu Garcia-Calione, HHS; 5, Kyle Buchanan, SHS.

200 IM—1, Ian Harker, HHS, 2:08.66; 2, Melanson, SHS; 3, Heidgerd, SHS; 4, Jack Russo, HHS; 5, Mitchell Baboff, HHS.

50 free—1, Jack Hosey, HHS, 22.85; 2, Patrick Keith, HHS; 3, Bender, SHS; 4, Ryan Arnold, HHS; 5, Alexander Kuhr, SHS.

Diving—1, Chase Galayda, SHS, 229.25; 2, Emerson Suski, SHS; 3, Kian Siadat, SHS; 4, Patrick Sullivan, HHS.

100 fly—1, Harker, HHS, 57.38; 2, Bre. Egan, SHS; 3, Garcia-Calione, HHS; 4, Kobe Dominguez, HHS; 5, Jacob Holbrook, SHS.

100 free—1, Hosey, HHS, 50.24; 2, Bender, SHS; 3, Bri. Egan, SHS; 4, Baboff, HHS; 5, Ben Wakefield, SHS.

500 free—1, Melanson, SHS, 5:08.62; 2, Skarzynski, HHS; 3, Jackson Malsheske, SHS; 4, Kimmel, SHS; 5, Luca Trolio, HHS.

200 free relay—1, HHS, 1:37.08; 2, SHS (Egan, Jonathan Cocchiola, Holbrook, Kimmel); 3, SHS (Kuhr, Buchanan, Sarah Meade, Wakefield).

100 back—1, Keith, HHS, 56.54; 2, Heidgerd, SHS; 3, Bre. Egan, SHS; 4, Arnold, HHS; 5, Dominguez, HHS.

100 breast—1, Russo, HHS, 1:06.86; 2, Andrew Sun, HHS; 3, Malsheske, SHS; 4, Thomas Tsangarides, SHS; 5, Cameron Hurley, HHS.

400 free relay—exhibition.

Record—SHS, 3-2.

Wrestling

Southington 66, Newington 10

Tuesday, Jan. 23

At Southington

160—Billy Carr, SHS, forfeit.

170—Matt Jakobsson, SHS, dec. Aidan Lozada, NHS, 7-0.

182—Paul Calo, SHS, forfeit.

195—Sebby Lombardo, SHS, forfeit.

220—Wyatt Bernard, NHS, pin Matt Mirisola, SHS, 0:23.

285—Jacob Vecchio, SHS, dec. Max Usmanov, NHS, 8-4.

106—Caleb Brick, SHS, pin Duarte Cordeiro, NHS, 0:25.

113—Jackson Cardozo, SHS, forfeit.

120—Jacob Zotti, NHS, major dec. Darius Mangiafico, SHS, 10-1.

126—Jacob Cardozo, SHS, pin Riley Feldblum, NHS, 1:09.

132—Jason Brault, SHS, pin Kevin Gonzalez, NHS, 3:47.

138—Nick Mangene, SHS, pin Christian Maldonado, NHS, 0:42.

145—Josh Vitti, SHS, pin Xavier Gomez, NHS, 3:50.

152—Tagan Welch, SHS, forfeit.

Record—SHS, 7-2.

Southington 67, Conard 3

Wednesday, Jan. 24

At Conard HS, West Hartford

120—Darius Mangiafico, SHS, pin Emma Alford, CHS, 1:00.

126—Jacob Cardozo, SHS, forfeit.

132—Jason Brault, SHS, pin Nolan Asadow, CHS, 0:12.

138—Nick Mangene, SHS, forfeit.

145—Josh Vitti, SHS, pin Anthony Adam, CHS, 3:28.

152—Tagan Welch, SHS, pin James Cheverier, CHS, 1:17.

160—Eric Rodonis, CHS, dec. Billy Carr, SHS, 10-4.

170—Matt Jacobson, SHS, forfeit.

182—Paul Calo, SHS, tech fall Tai Craig, CHS, 16-0.

195—Sebby Lombardo, SHS, forfeit.

220—double forfeit.

285—Jacob Vecchio, SHS, dec. Mike Mancini, CHS, 3-1.

106—Emmet Vitti, SHS, pin George Leonard, CHS, 2:49.

113—Caleb Brick, SHS, tech fall Josh Ardon, CHS, 16-0.

Record—SHS, 8-2.

Connecticut Challenge

Saturday, Jan. 27

At Southington

Team results—(19 teams) 1, Ponagansett (RI), 179; 2, Bristol Eastern, 175.5; 3, Cumberland (RI), 151; 4, Southington, 135; 5, Trumbull, 130; 6, New Milford, 126.5; 7, Simsbury, 89.5; 8, North Providence (RI), 84; 9, Berlin, 76; 10, Glastonbury, 49.5; 11, Keene (NH), 42; 12, Southington B, 33; 13 (tie), Conard and Tolland, 31; 15, Notre Dame-Fairfield, 28; 16, Chicopee (MA), 10.5; 17, Hall, 4; 18 (tie), Bacon Academy and Mt. Saint Charles (RI), 1.

PLACE WINNERS

106—Championship: Brady Gillis, Cumberland, dec. Jack Ryan, Trumbull, 2-0. Third place: Ty Finn, Simsbury, dec. Bryce Beebe, Bristol Eastern, 4-0.

113—Championship: Michael, Ponagansett, dec. Jordon Champagne, Bristol Eastern, 10-0. Third place: Parker Sutton, Glastonbury, def. Saul Pera, Simsbury, forfeit.

120—Championship: Brandon Leonard, New Milford, dec. Tom Nichols, Bristol Eastern, 4-3. Third place: Dominick Passanante, Cumberland, pin Derek Vincelette, Glastonbury, 1:50.

126—Championship: Mel Ortiz, New Milford, pin Jonathan Kosak, Trumbull, 0:51. Third place: Jacob Cardozo, Southington, dec. Aidan Faria, Cumberland, 4-3.

132—Championship: Daniel Veleas, Berlin, dec. David Castaldo, Trumbull, 6-5. Third place: Colin Lindner, New Milford, dec. Gabe Soucy, Bristol Eastern, 8-0.

138—Championship: Shaun Wagner, Southington, dec. Richard Andrews, Ponagansett, 11-3. Third place: Matthew Ryan, Trumbull, dec. Ryan Angers, Tolland, 8-6.

145—Championship: Cole Mcgill, Ponagansett, dec. Diego Fernandez, Bristol Eastern, 11-10. Third place: William Holmes, Trumbull, def. Nick Mangene, Southington B, forfeit.

152—Championship: Sam Lynch RI, Ponagansett, dec. Michael Angers, Tolland, 11-8. Third place: Tagan Welch, Southington, def. Richie Morrell, New Milford, forfeit.

160—Championship: Mikey Barrett, Bristol Eastern, dec. Trevor Villanova, Ponagansett, 4-1. Third place: Josh Veleas, Berlin, def. Eric Rodonis, Conard, forfeit.

170—Championship: Josh Frenette, Ponagansett, dec. Dylan Levesque, Bristol Eastern, 12-3. Third place: Will Henery, Simsbury, def. Sebby Malespini, Berlin, forfeit.

182—Championship: Paul Calo, Southington, pin Jackson King, Simsbury, 1:11. Third place: Kyle Fabich, New Milford, pin Joseph Palmieri, Trumbull, 3:22.

195—Championship: Tyler Riggs, Ponagansett, dec. Brett Nutter, Trumbull, 3-1 (OT). Third place: Kaream Sangare, Cumberland, dec. Trinidad Gonzalez, Bristol Eastern, 2-1.

220—Championship: Reuben Hancock, Cumberland, dec. Caden Jolcimat, North Providence, 5-0. Third place: Thomas Hunt, North Providence, pin Kyle Garrapy, Keene NH, 4:16.

285—Championship: Jaylen Reynolds Cumberland, pin Jake Martin, North Providence, 3:41. Third place: Andrew Cercone, Bristol Eastern, pin Mike Mancini, Conard, 2:50.

For full brackets, visit: arena.flowrestling.org/event/06b8d5e5-0ecb-145e-542a-1533ce394c77

Ice Hockey

Hall-Southington 4, WMRP 4

(Overtime)

Wednesday, Jan. 24

At Newington Arena

Hall-Southington 01 01 02/0 — 04

WMRP 01 01 02/0 — 04

First period—1, Bobby Allan (Michael DiPietro, Miles Aronow), H-S, 14:02; 3, Ben Mroczka (Trevor Piecewicz, Lance Roy), WMRP, 3:42.

Second period—3, Mroczka (Piecewicz), WMRP, 8:00; 4, Drew Booth (Brendan Moore, Jake Albert), H-S, 6:10.

Third period—5, Mroczka, WMRP, 13:20; 6, Allan (DiPietro, Aronow), H-S, 11:30; 7, Piecewicz (Luke Reynolds), WMRP, 9:05; 8, Aronow, H-S, 8:30.

Overtime—No scoring

Penalties—H-S, 2 (4:00). WMRP, 0 (0:00).

Shots—H-S, 33. WMRP, 18.

Saves—Harry Freda, H-S, 14. Jake Peckrul, WMRP, 29.

Records—H-S, 5-4-1. WMRP, 5-4-1.

Hall-Southington 2, BCR 0

Saturday, Jan. 27

At Bolton Ice Palace

Hall-Southington 00 01 01 — 02

BCR 00 00 00 — 00

First period—No scoring.

Second period—1, Drew Booth (Andrew Mitchell, Michael DiPietro), H-S, 10:03.

Third period—2, Bobby Allan, H-S, 0:04.

Shots—H-S, 40. BCR, 15.

Saves—Harry Freda, H-S, 15. Liam Keleher, BCR, 38.

Records—H-S, 6-4-1. BCR, 1-10.

Indoor Track

CCC Championships

Saturday, Jan. 27

At Hillhouse HS, New Haven

Girls Results

Team results—(24 teams) 1, Glastonbury, 92; 2, Bloomfield, 75; 3, Windsor, 67; 4, Rocky Hill, 44; 5, Southington, 43; 6, Tolland, 29; 7 (tie), NW Catholic and Berlin, 26; 9, Conard, 21; 10, Manchester, 18; 11, E Catholic, 16; 12, RHAM, 14.5; 13 (tie), Hartford Public and Avon, 14; 15, Simsbury, 13; 16, Middletown, 11; 17 (tie), Hall and EO Smith, 10.5; 19, Maloney, 10; 20, East Hartford, 9; 21, Bristol Central, 8.5; 22, Bulkeley, 7; 23 (tie), S Windsor and Newington, 3.

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

4x200m—(22 relays) 1, Windsor, 1:46.33; 2, Bloomfield, 1:49.35; 3, RHAM, 1:50.26; 4, East Hartford, 1:50.51; 5, Berlin, 1:50.76; 6, E Catholic, 1:53.23; 7, Southington (Tayler Riddick, Abby Connolly, Samantha Przybylski, Natalie Verderame), 1:53.77.

4x800m—(19 relays) 1, Glastonbury, 10:19.13; 2, Berlin, 10:21.39; 3, Windsor, 10:26.66; 4, Simsbury, 10:30.46; 5, Southington (Kailey Schmarr, Meghan Sheline, Lauren Verrilli, Anny Moquete Volquez), 10:40.19; 6, Bristol Central, 10:41.05.

55m hurdles—(17 athletes) 1, Jacobs, Katherine, NW Catholic, 8.95; 2, Kisner, Sophie, E Catholic, 9.11; 3, Davis, Nasharie, Middletown, 9.27; 4, Ghosh, Keya, Glastonbury, 9.52; 5, Stewart, Wenesha, Hartford Public, 9.81; 6, Doremus, Olivia, EO Smith, 9.86; 15, Scalise, Lily, Southington, 10.48.

55m—(49 athletes) 1, Brown, Tia Marie, Windsor, 7.46; 2, Lalonde, Bridget, RHAM, 7.46; 3, Richardson, Cori, Windsor, 7.55; 4, Camacho, Athena, Windsor, 7.68; 5, Xiarhos, Nikki, Berlin, 7.75; 6, Papa, Lindsey, Tolland, 7.76; 10, Pelletier, Kayla, 9 Southington, 7.82; 24, Connolly, Abby, Southington, 8.05; 31, Litchfield, Shannon, 9 Southington, 8.12; 34, Przybylski, Samantha, Southington, 8.16; 36, Riddick, Tayler, Southington, 8.18.

1000m—(28 athletes) 1, McGill, Erin, Glastonbury, 3:07.4; 2, Devine, Lilah, Rocky Hill, 3:07.74; 3, Shea, Kathryn, NW Catholic, 3:09.86; 4, Braga, Angela, Glastonbury, 3:10.9; 5, Sparrow, Grace, Glastonbury, 3:11.28; 6, Eisler, Liana, Conard, 3:11.31; 16, Verrilli, Lauren, 9 Southington, 3:18.81; 23, Schmarr, Kailey, Southington, 3:30.73.

600m—(16 athletes) 1, Mars, Jillian, Bloomfield, 1:37.47; 2, Martin, Elsa, Simsbury, 1:41.63; 3, Sparrow, Grace, Glastonbury, 1:43.32; 4, McMahon, Elizabeth, Conard, 1:43.33; 5, Binder, Molly, Conard, 1:45.11; 6, Samuel, Rebecca, Windsor, 1:46.31; 13, Moquete Volquez, Anny, Southington, 1:53.54.

1600m—(27 athletes) 1, Stockman, Elizabeth, Rocky Hill, 5:07.19; 2, Hedlund, Kate, Manchester, 5:23.15; 3, Ross, Alexandra, Glastonbury, 5:24.14; 4, Richmond, Rhiannon, Avon, 5:24.86; 5, Braga, Angela, Glastonbury, 5:26.57; 6, Erikson, Isabelle, S Windsor, 5:29.65; 18, Michaud, Grace, 9 Southington, 5:49.8.

1600m sprint medley—(26 relays) 1, NW Catholic, 4:26.56; 2, Windsor, 4:28.66; 3, Tolland, 4:30.43; 4, Rocky Hill, 4:30.65; 5, Southington (Samantha Przybylski, Abby Connolly, Natalie Verderame, Kate Kemnitz), 4:31.95; 6, Glastonbury, 4:34.74.

3200m—(22 athletes) 1, Stockman, Elizabeth, Rocky Hill, 10:55.21; 2, Hedlund, Kate, Manchester, 11:37.07; 3, Gens, Haley, Avon, 11:38.68; 4, Monarca, Ariana, Middletown, 11:52.11; 5, Ross, Alexandra, Glastonbury, 11:54.99; 6, Lynch, Francesca, Hall, 11:58.35; 11, Verrilli, Lauren, 9 Southington, 12:27.24; 17, Michaud, Grace, 9 Southington, 12:51.31; 18, Adamczyk, Natalia, Southington, 12:53.82; 22, Pizzitola, Laini, Southington, 13:41.67.

4x400m—(17 relays) 1, Bloomfield, 4:05.58; 2, Glastonbury, 4:08.07; 3, Windsor, 4:08.6; 4, Rocky Hill, 4:19.32; 5, Southington (Kate Kemnitz, Allie Brown, Meghan Sheline, Natalie Verderame), 4:21.66; 6, Hall, 4:25.72.

Long jump—(19 athletes) 1, Harris, Jahleah, Bloomfield, 17’7.75”; 2, Soule, Selina, Glastonbury, 15’11.75”; 3, Stewart, Wenesha, Hartford Public, 15’10.25”; 4, Bailey, Khaila, Bulkeley, 15’9.75”; 5, Belvit, Hope, Bloomfield, 15’6.25”; 6, Mamaclay, Chloe, Newington, 15’5”; 17, Riddick, Tayler, Southington, 14’5”; 19, Garrison, Sydney, Southington, 13’8.25”.

Shot put—(22 athletes) 1, Howe, Amanda, Southington, 42’3.75”; 2, Wilson, Justyce, Bloomfield, 36’8”; 3, Cardillo, Trinity, Southington, 35’5.75”; 4, Boothe, Alliya, Bloomfield, 34’8”; 5, Boisette, Naomi, East Hartfor, 34’0.5”; 6, Stewart, Wenesha, Hartford Public, 33’9.5”; 13, Groll, Julia, Southington, 30’3.25”.

Pole vault—(14 athletes) 1, Biscoglio, Megan, Southington, 11’7”; 2, Cloutier, Hannah, Maloney, 9’6”; 3, Airoldi, Marissa, Tolland, 9’0”; 4 (tie), Kaputa, Zoe, Glastonbury, and Jaquith, Haley, EO Smith, and Plummer, Megan, Glastonbury, 8’6”.

High jump—(12 athletes) 1, St. Louis, Tianna, Tolland, 5’6”; 2, Mroczkowski, Patricia, Berlin, 5’4”; 3, Anderson, Monique, Bloomfield, 5’0”; 4, DiBenedetto, Nicole, E Catholic, 4’10”; 5 (tie), Whitten, Shy-Ann, Bristol Cent, and Smith, Taryn, Hall, J4’10”; 7 (tie) Brown, Allie, Southington, and Garrison, Sydney, Southington, 4’8”.

Boys Results

Team results—(23 teams) 1, Hall, 68.5; 2, Glastonbury, 58.5; 3, Tolland, 52; 4, Bloomfield, 46.5; 5, Southington, 41.5; 6, Bristol Central, 39; 7, Manchester, 37; 8, Middletown, 34; 9, Hartford Public, 31; 10, Windsor, 28; 11, East Hartford, 23; 12, New Britain, 17; 13, EO Smith, 15; 14 (tie), RHAM and E Catholic, 13; 16 (tie), S Windsor, Conard, Enfield, Avon, and NW Catholic, 10; 21, Plainville, 8; 22, Simsbury, 6; 23, Wethersfield, 3.

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

4x200m—(28 relays) 1, Hartford Public, 1:33.84; 2, East Hartford, 1:34.22; 3, Windsor, 1:34.37; 4, Hall, 1:36.53; 5, Bristol Central, 1:36.54; 6, Bloomfield, 1:37.19; DQ, Southington (Kolby Rogers, Trevor Porter, Jack Terray, Elijah Rodriguez).

4x800m—(25 relays) 1, Hall, 8:20.57; 2, Glastonbury, 8:23.49; 3, Southington (Ryan Slesinski, Conner Leone, Matthew Penna, Shane Leone), 8:37.94; 4, Bloomfield, 8:41.79; 5, Bristol Central, 8:47.33; 6, Wethersfield, 8:54.07.

55m—(59 athletes) 1, Garrett Dandridge, Middletown, 6.57; 2, Leon Campbell, Hartford Public, 6.66; 3, Jaylon Nealy, Bloomfield, 6.68; 4, Joel Stewart, Enfield, 6.77; 5, Jamar Eaton, East Hartford, 6.79; 6, Jaylen Rivera, New Britain, 6.8; 19, Rogers, Kolby, Southington, 7.07; 24, Carreiro, Johnny, Southington, 7.08; 26, Terray, Jack, Southington, 7.1; 29, Downes, William, Southington, 7.12; 41, Penta, Anthony, Southington, 7.21.

1000m—(22 athletes) 1, Pearl, Joe, Manchester, 2:33.18; 2, Sutton, Stephen, Tolland, 2:37.58; 3, Rendon, Dylan, Hall, 2:38.6; 4, Wilcox, Samuel, Glastonbury, 2:39.05; 5, Stamm, Michael, NW Catholic, 2:40.49; 6, Hatch, David, Tolland, 2:41.88; 19, Penna, Matthew, Southington, 2:57.23.

600m—(31 athletes) 1, Manson, Marcus, Windsor, 1:23.02; 2, Anderson, Miller, Hall, 1:24.01; 3, Akomeah, Shawn, Manchester, 1:26.71; 4, Hall, Devin, East Hartfor, 1:27.42; 5, Ali, Muhammad, Hall, 1:28.27; 6, Shabazz, Malik, Middletown, 1:28.35; 14, Hannigan, Jeffrey, Southington, 1:31.12.

1600m—(43 athletes) 1, McNamee, Killian, Tolland, 4:34.29; 2, Lecky, Matt, Middletown, 4:37.49; 3, Petrosky, Mark, Bristol Cent, 4:37.8; 4, Smith, Jacob, Glastonbury, 4:39.38; 5, Olivieri, Heath, E Catholic, 4:39.76; 6, Cayward, Jackson, 9 Tolland, 4:40.94; 7, Leone, Conner, Southington, 4:41.2; 26, Penna, Matthew, Southington, 4:54.78; 38, Slesinki, Ryan, Southington, 5:00.18.

1600m sprint medley—(26 relays) 1, Hall, 3:44.41; 2, E Catholic, 3:49.94; 3, Tolland, 3:51.43; 4, Manchester, 3:51.5; 5, Bristol Central, 3:51.88; 6, NW Catholic, 3:52.65; 8, Southington (Trevor Porter, Johnny Carreiro, Joseph Verderame, Shane Leone), 3:54.95.

3200m—(21 athletes) 1, Pearl, Joe, Manchester, 9:48.05; 2, Sutton, Stephen, Tolland, 9:59.51; 3, Leone, Conner, Southington, 10:03.08; 4, McNamee, Killian, Tolland, 10:06.52; 5, Smith, Zach, Glastonbury, 10:10.31; 6, Landis, Willem, Hall, 10:12.06.

4x400m—(23 relays) 1, Windsor, 3:31.63; 2, Glastonbury, 3:35.19; 3, Hall, 3:35.7; 4, Bristol Central, 3:38.65; 5, Southington (Trevor Porter, Joseph Verderame, Jeffrey Hannigan, Ryan Slesinski), 3:40.76; 6, Hartford Public, 3:41.58.

Long jump—(27 athletes) 1, Colleran, Eric, Glastonbury, 20’5.25”; 2, Tilsch, Zachary, Avon, 19’11.25”; 3, Anderson, Ajrael, 9 Bloomfield, 19’11”; 4, Stigler, Kobe, EO Smith, 19’10.5”; 5, Peterson, Hunter, Bristol Cent, 19’10”; 6, Carpenter, Paris, NW Catholic, 19’9.25”; 7, Terray, Jack, Southington, J19’9.25”; 8, Rogers, Kolby, Southington, 19’5.25”; 11, Martin, Jared, Southington, 19’1.5”; 12, Agnew, Ian, Southington, 19’0”.

Shot put—(19 athletes) 1, Browning, Michael, RHAM, 54’10.25”; 2, Martin, Collin, Plainville, 52’6”; 3, Prell, Jonathan, Simsbury, 49’4”; 4, Williams, Aaron, Bloomfield, 49’2.75”; 5, Tominelli, Peter, EO Smith, 46’8.25”; 6, Beecher, Brandon, Hall, 46’4.5”; 18, Jarvis, Keegan, Southington, 37’2.75”.

Pole vault—(8 athletes) 1, Bell, Patrick, S Windsor, 12’6”; 2 (tie), Burleigh, Zachary, Southington, and Johnston, Aaron, Tolland, 12’0”; 4, Lavalette, Jake, Glastonbury, 11’6”; 5, Selinske, Casey, Southington, J11’6”; 6, Abu-Rahmeh, James, RHAM, 11’0”.

High jump—(11 athletes) 1, Wojciechowski, Joseph, Conard, 5’10”; 2, Terray, Jack, Southington, J5’10”; 3, Mickey, Darrell, Hall, J5’10”; 4, Maloney, Eric, Enfield, 5’8”; 5, Munoz, Gabriel, EO Smith, 5’6”; 6, Philips, Xavier, Hall, J5’6”; 8, Hannigan, Jeffrey, Southington, J5’6”; NH, Beaupre, Jake, Southington.

Gymnastics

Conard 128.2, Southington 124.45

Thursday, Jan. 25

At Whiting Elementary School, West Hartford

Vault

SOUTHINGTON (32.2)—1 (tie), Kat Rothstein and Morgan Ramsay, 8.2; 3 (tie), Alexa Caron and Mychele Vaillancourt, 7.9.

CONARD (32.7)—1, Grace Evans, 8.8; 2, Sunny Dijmarescu, 8.3; 3, Emily Przestrzelski, 7.9; 4, Allison Shane, 7.7.

Bars

SHS (30.0)—1, Vaillancourt, 8.2; 2, Caron, 8.0; 3, Rothstein, 7.4; 4, Rachel Williams, 6.4.

CHS (29.7)—1, Janelle Isaacs, 8.0; 2, Shane, 7.6; 3, Kayla Paparazzo, 7.3; 4, Grace Evans, 6.8.

Beam

SHS (31.8)—1, Caron, 9.0; 2, Vaillancourt, 8.2; 3, Jen Thai, 8.1; 4, Natalie Reeves, 6.5.

CHS (33.2)—1, Paparazzo, 8.7; 2 (tie), Allison Shane and Eve Nelson, 8.2; 3, Brynn Sherry, 8.1.

Floor

SHS (30.45)—1, Vaillancourt, 8.3; 2, Caron, 7.75; 3, Thai, 7.3; 4, Rothstein, 7.1.

CHS (32.6)—1, Przestrzelski, 8.5; 2, Kayla Paparazzo, 8.3; 3, Grace Evans, 8.0; 4, Isabela Glynn, 7.8.

All-Around

1, Alexa Caron, SHS, 32.65; 2, Mychele Vaillancourt, SHS, 32.6.

Records—SHS, 1-2. CHS, 2-0.