Obituary: Yvette M. (Cyr) Palmieri, 75

Yvette M. (Cyr) Palmieri, 75, of Southington passed away on Jan. 13, 2018. She was the wife of Anthony L. Palmieri.

She was born in Bath, ME on March 16, 1942, the daughter of the late Simon and Katherine (Vallincourt) Cyr. Prior to her retirement she was worked as a bank teller and had worked as was a seamstress. Yvette enjoying going to the casino but most of all she loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children Dennis Palmieri and wife Jean, Tina Palmieri, Yvette Mirando and husband Gregory and Tony Palmieri, 9 grandchildren Katie, Alex, Bryan, Katie, Gregory, Yvette, TJ, Tiffany and Kristy,5 great-grandchildren Avery, Hadley, Chase, Charlie and Sam. She is also leaves a brother Simon Cyr, her sisters Phyllis Cyr, Rita Keegan and Simonne Gould and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by 2 sisters Anna Cyr and Jeannette Fullerton.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 1st at 9:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to St. Thomas Church at 10 am for a Mass. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Wednesday, Jan. 31st from 4-7 pm.

Donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Blvd. Suite 48, Southington, CT 06489

