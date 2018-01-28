Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, Jan. 24

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, Jan. 24. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Ice Hockey—The Warrior-Knights settled for their first tie of the season after drawing, 4-4, with divisional WMRP (5-4-1) at the Newington Arena. The Warrior-Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to the Bolton Ice Palace on Saturday to take on divisional BCR (1-8). Game time is 8 p.m. Hall-Southington is currently 5-4-1.

Wrestling—The Blue Knights earned their eighth win and largest victory of the season with a 67-3 triumph at divisional Conard. The Knights will wrap up the week when they return home to host the Connecticut Challenge on Saturday. The tournament is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Southington is currently 8-2.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.