Scoreboard: Sports results on Tuesday, Jan. 23

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Tuesday, Jan. 23. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Swimming & Diving—The Blue Knights suffered their second loss of the season in their lone meet of the week after falling by three points, 93-90, to Hall at the Cornerstone Aquatics Center in West Hartford in their first divisional meet of the season. The Knights will be back in the pool next week when they travel to Westminster School on Friday, Feb. 2 to take on divisional Simsbury in their lone meet of the week. Meet time is 8 p.m. Southington is currently 3-2.

Wrestling—The Blue Knights earned their seventh win of the season with a 66-10 rout of divisional Newington at home. The Indians forfeited five bouts didn’t score their first points of the match until the fifth bout. Caleb Brick (106), Jacob Cardozo (126), Jason Brault (132), Nick Mangene (138), and Josh Vitti (145) landed pins in the match. Brick recorded the fastest pin at 25 seconds into his bout. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to divisional Conard tomorrow and then return home on Saturday to host the Connecticut Challenge. Southington is currently 7-2.

