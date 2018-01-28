Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, Jan. 27

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, Jan. 27. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Ice Hockey—The Warrior-Knights earned their sixth win by recording their third shutout of the season with a 2-0 victory over divisional BCR (1-10) at the Bolton Ice Palace. The Warrior-Knights will be back on the ice next week when they host East Haven-Old Lyme-Old Saybrook-East Hampton (6-3-1) on Wednesday, Jan. 31 and divisional EO Smith-Tolland (4-5-1) on Saturday, Feb. 3. Hall-Southington is currently 6-4-1.

Indoor Track & Field—Southington entered the postseason by traveling back to Hillhouse High School in New Haven for the fifth time this season for the CCC Championship. Both boys and girls teams came away with fifth-place finishes. Hall edged out Glastonbury by 10 points to take the boy’s conference title out of 23 teams, and Glastonbury beat out Bloomfield by 17 points to take the girl’s conference title. Samantha Przybylski, Abby Connolly, Natalie Verderame, and Kate Kemnitz not only qualified for the Class LL meet with a fifth-place finish and time of 4:31.95 in the sprint medley, but they broke the school record of 4:35.50 that was set by Taylor Riddick, Przybylski, Natalie Verderame, and Kemnitz last season. Megan Biscoglio took the pole vault title with a height of 11’7” and broke the meet record (11’6”) by an inch that was set by Amy-Erin Zadroga of Tolland at last year’s conference meet. Amanda Howe improved her state mark by taking the shot put title with a throw of 42’3.75”. Other medalists from the meet included the following: Zachary Burleigh in the pole vault (2nd); Jack Terray in the high jump (2nd); Conner Leone in the 3200m (3rd); Ryan Slesinski, Conner Leone, Matthew Penna, and Shane Leone in the 4x800m (3rd); Trinity Cardillo in the shot put (3rd); Kailey Schmarr, Meghan Sheline, Lauren Verrilli, and Anny Moquete-Volquez in the 4x800m (5th); Kemnitz, Allie Brown, Sheline, and Natalie Verderame (5th); Trevor Porter, Joseph Verderame, Jeffrey Hannigan, and Ryan Slesinski in the 4x400m (5th); and Casey Selinske in the pole vault (5th). In a last-chance effort, the following also qualified for the state meet: the girls 4x800m (10:40.19); Trevor Porter, Johnny Carreiro, Joseph Verderame, and Shane Leone in the sprint medley (3:54.95); Verrilli in the 3200m (12:27.24); the boys 4x400m (3:40.76); Jared Martin in the long jump (19’1.5”); and Ian Agnew in the long jump (19’). Others that improved their state marks included the following: Conner Leone in the 1600m (4:41.20) and 3200m (10:03.08), Terray in the long jump (19’9.25”) and high jump (5’10”), the boys 4x800m (8:37.94), Lauren Verrilli in the 1000m (3:18.81), and Cardillo in the shot put (35’5.75”). Conner Leone improved his state time in the 3200m by almost 10 seconds, as did the boys 4x800m. Terray improved his state mark in the long jump for the third time this season. The Knights will return to Hillhouse on Saturday, Feb. 10 for the Class LL Championship. The meet is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. The boys team is qualified in every event, but the 1000m, 1500m, and 3000m. The girls team is qualified in every event, but the 55m hurdles, 1500m, and 3000m.

Wrestling—The Blue Knights capped off the week by placing fourth out of 19 teams at their very own Connecticut Challenge, as their A team finished with 135 points, four medalists, and two winners. Southington’s B team placed 12th with 33 points and one medalist. Ponagansett (179) fended off Bristol Eastern (175.5, 9 medalists, 1 winner) with seven medalists and five winners. Paul Calo bumped up from the 170-pound weight class to win the 182-pound title by pinning Jackson King of Simsbury 1:11 into his championship bout. Calo finished the day with three pins and a bye in four bouts. Shaun Wagner won the 138-pound title with an 11-3 major decision over Richard Andrews of Ponagansett in the final. Aside from his major decision, Wagner finished the day with a pin and a pair of decisions, just squeaking into the final with a 6-5 decision over Ryan Angers of Tolland. Jacob Cardozo (126), Tagan Welch (152), and Nick Mangene (145) rounded out Southington’s medalists with a pair of third-place marks and a fourth-place finish. With both teams combined, Southington entered a total of 23 wrestlers into the tournament. The Blue Knights will be back on the mat next week when they travel to divisional Simsbury on Wednesday, Jan. 31 and Waterford High School for the Waterford Duals on Saturday, Feb. 3. Southington is currently 8-2 in dual meets.

SOUTHINGTON WINTER RECORDS

Regular Season:

Week 1—1-3 (1-3).

Week 2—3-7 (2-4).

Week 3—12-8 (9-1).

Week 4—15-9 (3-1).

Week 5—23-13 (8-4).

Week 6—30-15 (7-2).

Week 7—37-17-1 (7-2-1).

Teams Qualified for State Tournaments—Girls Basketball (10-4), 1/19 at NW Catholic; Boys Basketball (9-3), 1/22 vs. Platt.

Male Athletes Qualified for Class LL Meet:

Shot Put (38’)—Keegan Jarvis, 43’3.75”, 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational.

High Jump (5’8”)—Jack Terray, 5’10” (1st improved), 1/27 at CCC Championship; Jake Beaupre, 5’10”, 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier; Jeffrey Hannigan, 5’8”, 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational.

Long Jump (18’8”)—Kolby Rogers, 20’6” (1st improved), 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational; Jack Terray, 19’9.25” (3rd improved), 1/27 at CCC Championship; Jared Martin, 19’1.5”, 1/27 at CCC Championship; Ian Agnew, 19’, 1/27 at CCC Championship.

Pole Vault (10’6”)—Zachary Burleigh, 13’6’ (2nd improved, tied school record), 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational; Casey Selinske, 11’6” (1st improved), 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational.

55m Dash (7.04)—William Downes, 6.95 (1st improved), 1/19-1/20 at Yale Interscholastic Track Classic; Johnny Carreiro, 6.99, 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational; Daniel Ragozzine, 7.02, 12/28 at Wilton Wright Invitational; Jack Terray, 7.04, 1/19-1/20 at Yale Interscholastic Track Classic.

55m Hurdles (9.04)—Elijah Rodriguez, 7.79 (3rd improved, school record), 1/19-1/20 at Yale Interscholastic Track Classic.

300m (39.74)—Joseph Verderame, 38.83 (1st improved), 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier; Elijah Rodriguez, 39.30, 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier.

600m (1:32.24)—Jeffrey Hannigan, 1:28.29, 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational; Shane Leone, 1:31.34, 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier.

1600m (4:48.24)—Conner Leone, 4:41.20 (1st improved), 1/27 at CCC Championship; Ryan Slesinski, 4:47.35, 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational.

3200m (10:25.24)—Conner Leone, 10:03.08 (2nd improved), 1/27 at CCC Championship.

4x800m (9:10)—Ryan Slesinski, Conner Leone, Matthew Penna, Shane Leone, 8:37.94 (1st improved), 1/27 at CCC Championship; Joseph Verderame, Ryan Slesinski, Matthew Penna, Jeffrey Hannigan, 9:06.90, 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational.

4x200m (1:45)—Jack Terray, Elijah Rodriguez, Trevor Porter, and Kolby Rogers, 1:35.03 (school record), 1/19-1/20 at Yale Interscholastic Track Classic; Jack Terray, Elijah Rodriguez, Johnny Carreiro, Joseph Verderame, 1:37.41, 1/6 at Elm City Relays; Johnny Carreiro, Kolby Rogers, Elijah Rodriguez, William Downes, 1:38.10, 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational; Trevor Porter, Johnny Carreiro, Joseph Verderame, William Downes, 1:39.55, 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational; Kolby Rogers, Ian Agnew, Joseph Verderame, Johnny Carreiro, 1:39.69, 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier; Anthony Penta, Casey Selinske, Trevor Porter, Zachary Burleigh, 1:42.04, 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier.

4x400m (3:55)—Jeffrey Hannigan, Trevor Porter, Elijah Rodriguez, Joseph Verderame, 3:34.35 (1st improved, school record), 1/19-1/20 at Yale Interscholastic Track Classic; Jeffrey Hannigan, Joseph Verderame, Shane Leone, Elijah Rodriguez, 3:39.38, 1/6 at Elm City Relays; Trevor Porter, Joseph Verderame, Jeffrey Hannigan, Ryan Slesinski, 3:40.76, 1/27 at CCC Championship.

Sprint Medley (4:00)—Kolby Rogers, Trevor Porter, Joseph Verderame, Shane Leone, 3:54.12, 1/6 at Elm City Relays; Kolby Rogers, Elijah Rodriguez, Joseph Verderame, Shane Leone, 3:54.37, 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier; Trevor Porter, Johnny Carreiro, Joseph Verderame, Shane Leone, 3:54.95, 1/27 at CCC Championship.

Female Athletes Qualified for Class LL Meet:

Shot Put (28’)—Amanda Howe, 42’3.75” (2nd improved), 1/27 at CCC Championship; Trinity Cardillo, 35’5.75” (2nd improved), 1/27 at CCC Championship; Julia Groll, 30’8.5”, 12/27 at Jack Long Invitational.

High Jump (4’8”)—Sydney Garrison, 5’2” (2nd improved, school record), 12/28 at Wilton Wright Invitational; Allie Brown, 5’ (1st improved), 12/27 at Jack Long Invitational.

Long Jump (14’6”)—Tayler Riddick, 15’5” (2nd improved), 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier; Sydney Garrison, 15’1”, 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational.

Pole Vault (8’0”)—Megan Biscoglio, 12’1” (1st improved, school record), 12/28 at Wilton Wright Invitational.

55m Dash (8.04)—Kayla Pelletier, 7.79, 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational; Samantha Przybylski, 7.89 (1st improved), 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational.

300m (46.54)—Natalie Verderame, 45.23 (1st improved), 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier; Allie Brown, 45.17 (1st improved), 1/19-1/20 at Yale Interscholastic Track Classic.

600m (1:49.74)—Kate Kemnitz, 1:47.93 (1st improved), 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier.

1000m (3:25.24)—Kate Kemnitz, 3:12.59, 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational; Lauren Verrilli, 3:18.81 (1st improved), 1/27 at CCC Championship.

1600m (5:50.24)—Lauren Verrilli, 5:40.85 (1st improved), 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational; Grace Michaud, 5:48.70, 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational.

3200m (12:40.24)—Lauren Verrilli, 12:27.24, 1/27 at CCC Championship.

4x800m (11:00)—Kailey Schmarr, Meghan Sheline, Lauren Verrilli, Anny Moquete-Volquez, 10:40.19, 1/27 at CCC Championship; Brooke Lynch, Kailey Schmarr, Anny Moquete, Lauren Verrilli, 10:41.03, 1/19-1/20 at Yale Interscholastic Track Classic; Brooke Lynch, Anny Moquete-Volquez, Natalie Verderame, Kate Kemnitz, 10:50.62, 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational.

4x200m (2:00)—Tayler Riddick, Abby Connolly, Samantha Przybylski, Natalie Verderame, 1:50.97 (school record), 1/19-1/20 at Yale Interscholastic Track Classic; Tayler Riddick, Kayla Pelletier, Allie Brown, Samantha Przybylski, 1:53.56, 12/15-12/16 at Hillhouse Invitational; Tayler Riddick, Samantha Przybylski, Kayla Pelletier, Natalie Verderame, 1:54.53, 1/13 at SCC Coaches Invitational; Jenna Sheehan, Kayla Pelletier, Shannon Litchfield, Samantha Przybylski, 1:59.60, 1/6 at Elm City Relays.

4x400m (4:38)—Kate Kemnitz, Allie Brown, Meghan Sheline, Natalie Verderame, 4:19.98 (1st improved, school record), 1/19-1/20 at Yale Interscholastic Track Classic.

Sprint Medley (4:50)—Samantha Przybylski, Abby Connolly, Natalie Verderame, Kate Kemnitz, 4:31.95 (school record), 1/27 at CCC Championship; Samantha Przybylski, Kayla Pelletier, Natalie Verderame, Kate Kemnitz, 4:37.12, 1/6 at Elm City Relays; Tayler Riddick, Kayla Pelletier, Natalie Verderame, Kate Kemnitz, 4:38.49, 12/29-12/30 at Hillhouse Qualifier.

Swimmers Qualified for the Class LL Meet:

200 Individual Medley (2:10.32)—Derek Melanson, 2:09.30, 1/23 vs. Hall at Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford; Brendon Egan, 2:09.48, 1/19 at Plainville.

Diving (160.00)—Chase Galayda, 229.25 (2nd improved), 1/23 vs. Hall at Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford; Emerson Suski, 217.00 (2nd improved), 1/19 at Plainville.

100 Fly (58.02)—Brendon Egan, 57.69, 1/23 vs. Hall at Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford.

100 Freestyle (52.99)—Tyler Heidgerd, 52.40 (1st improved), 1/12 vs. Bristol Central-Bristol Eastern-St. Paul Catholic at Dennis Malone Aquatics Center, Bristol.

500 Freestyle (5:15.00)—Derek Melanson, 5:08.62 (1st improved), 1/23 vs. Hall at Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford.

100 Backstroke (1:00.05)—Tyler Heidgerd, 57.78 (1st improved), 1/23 vs. Hall at Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford; Brendon Egan, 58.34, 1/23 vs. Hall at Cornerstone Aquatics Center, West Hartford; Derek Melanson, 58.53, 1/12 vs. Bristol Central-Bristol Eastern-St. Paul Catholic at Dennis Malone Aquatics Center, Bristol.

