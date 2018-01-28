Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, Jan. 22

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Monday, Jan. 22. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball—The Blue Knights qualified for the postseason for the second-straight year in their first season fighting for a spot in the new Division III Tournament with a 64-47 rout of Platt (0-12) at home, tying their largest victory of the season with their fifth-straight win. The Knights held a 10-point lead at the half with 24 points in the first quarter and sealed the win by going a perfect 12-for-12 from the foul line in the second half, limiting the Panthers to just six points in the third quarter. The Knights went 13-for-16 from the charity stripe in the game. Andrew Lohneiss paced the offense with 21 points on a triad of three-points, making six out of eight free throws. Colin Burdette backed Lohneiss with 13 points and went 5-for-6 from the charity stripe. Jeremy Mercier was right behind with 12 points. The Knights will look to fight for better seeding in the state tournament when they wrap up the week with a road contest at South Windsor (5-5) on Friday. Southington is currently 8-3, as the Knights have now won eight of their last 10 games.

Girls Basketball—The Lady Knights earned their fifth-straight win with a 49-44 victory at Berlin (5-7). The Knights will wrap up the week when they host South Windsor (3-10) on Friday in their annual Kay Yow Pink Zone game. Game time is 6:45 p.m. Southington is currently 9-4, as the Knights have now won eight of their last nine games.

