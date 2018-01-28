Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, Jan. 26

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, Jan. 26. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Basketball—The Blue Knights earned their fifth-straight win and largest victory of the season with a 60-42 triumph at South Windsor (5-7). The Knights will be back on the hardwood next week with contests against Simsbury (10-2), Avon (6-6), and Wethersfield (9-2). Simsbury and Wethersfield are ranked in the top three of Division II and top four of the CCC. Southington is currently 9-3, as the Knights have now won nine of their last 11 games.

Girls Basketball—The Lady Knights earned their sixth-straight win with a 54-33 rout of South Windsor (3-12) at home. The Knights held an 11-point lead at the half with the help of 17 points in the first quarter. Janette Wadolowski became the sixth all-time leading scorer in Southington girls basketball history after notching her 1,000th career point on a three-pointer off a screen with 5:19 remaining in the regulation. The Lady Knights in front of Wadolowski on the 1,000-point scorers list include Val DePaolo (1,333), Ashley Borofsky (1,203), Jen Gombotz (1,135), Kelly Hart (1,132), and Maggie Meehan (1,118). Wadolowski (8 rebounds, 3 assists) paced the offense with 24 points, coming into the game 19 points shy of 1,000 career points. Allison Carr (4 assists, 2 steals) backed Wadolowski with 13 points and grabbed a team high of 10 rebounds. The Knights will be back on the hardwood next week with contests against Simsbury (15-0), Newington (6-7), and Avon (6-8). Simsbury is currently the top team in the CCC and is tied as the top team in Class LL. Southington is currently 10-4, as the Knights have now won nine of their last 10 games.

For more in-depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.