Police serve warrant in Bristol court for August car theft

On Friday, Jan. 19, Osvaldo Vellon, 18, of New Britain, presented at the Bristol Superior Court G.A. 17 to face an arrest warrant for stealing a vehicle in Southington in August. Vellon was already incarcerated due to convictions from previous offenses.

The current warrant stemmed from a report of a stolen vehicle on Aug. 6, 2017. The vehicle, a 2011 Infinity, was stolen from a driveway at a residence on Minthal Drive at some point during the overnight or early morning hours. The vehicle had an approximate value of $20,000.

The Southington Police Department investigation showed that the vehicle was unlocked with a key fob in the center console at the time of the theft. The vehicle was recovered in New Britain and returned to the SPD. Evidence taken from the vehicle was sent to the state lab for analysis, and detectives were able to link the theft to Vellon.

Based on the investigation and analysis, detectives were able to secure the warrant. Vellon was process and charged with second degree larceny. He remained in incarceration. No court date was reported yet for these charges.