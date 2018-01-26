Obituary: Maria Falsetti Bellemare, 73

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Maria Falsetti Bellemare, 73, who left us peacefully at her home in Hobe Sound, FL on Tuesday January 2nd from lung cancer.

Maria was born in Bristol, CT, July 9, 1944 to Anna & Santo Falsetti. She graduated from St. Anthony’s High School in Bristol and the National Academy of Hairdressing, New Britain. Along with her sister Sharen, they began their business adventure CC & Company in Plainville. For 44 years the salon was a place for fun as well as to get your hair done.

Maria was a unique personality from childhood and throughout her life. Friends and family adored her fun loving spirit, her blatant honesty, and her zest for life. Everyone wanted to be with her… Maria “the life of the party”. If this were for anyone else, Maria would be in charge of the planning, cooking, and baking as she did for so many occasions.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Richard Bellemare, of Hobe Sound, FL and Southington, CT; daughter Jessica Bellemare, grandchildren Janna Maria Lansdale and Charles Leonard “CJ” Lansdale III, all of Southington. She also leaves a sister Sharen (Robert) Soli, sisters-in-law Kathy (Jay) Sheehan, Lynn (Stan) Locke, and an extremely loving family and a multitude of wonderful caring friends. She is predeceased by her loving son Jason Bellemare.

Maria will be remembered with great affection and missed by her family and friends and all who were fortunate enough to have known her.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, January 29th, their 52nd wedding anniversary, at 10:30 am at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington. Visitation will be held Sunday Jan 28th, from 2-6 pm at DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital and Research Center, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

For online condolences and directions visit www.dellavecchiafh.com