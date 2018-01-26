Kennedy announces December students of the month

John F. Kennedy Middle School in Plantsville recently announced the names of its December students of the month. Teachers nominated these students based on their academic performance, exemplary citizenship, and/or participation in extracurricular activities.

Sixth grade students of the month are Alison Insogna, Victoria Martins, and Mathew Siwek.

A pleasure to have in class, Alison always comes prepared with her materials and for quizzes and tests. She is a responsible young lady who follows through with tasks by putting forth her utmost effort. Polite and well behaved, Alison gets along well with both peers and adults. She is an honor roll student and a member of the ABC Classroom/STEPS, the Drawing Club, and the chorus. Alison assists her mother at their church’s CCD program and enjoys baking, drawing, and making bags and clothing at a local sewing shop.

Victoria is a self-advocate who stands ready to help others. She is a creative writer who is always prepared for class. Victoria is an honor roll student and a cheerleader, a member of the Builders, and a soprano in the chorus. She volunteers at Meals on Wheels and enjoys gymnastics, crafts, coloring, going outside, and hanging out with her brothers and her friends.

Mathew enters school each day with a positive attitude and a willingness to work. Daily he puts forth his best efforts and prides himself on being successful. An honor roll student, he is a member of the cross-country team and the band where he plays the clarinet. Mathew plays town soccer, and in his free time he enjoys being with his friends and working on his science fair project.

Seventh grade students of the month are Jaqueline Dobransky, Kylee Johnston, Ania Joszczyk, Gabriel Mohr, and Tim Nivison.

Jackie is the seventh grade World Language student of the month. She is an excellent student who is always attentive and cooperative. Insightful, she works well with others and helps fellow classmates with speaking in Spanish by prompting and guiding them when they are struggling. Jackie is an honor roll student and a member of the Builders Club and the volleyball team. She plays town tennis and volleyball, and volunteers for Southington Community Services. Jackie enjoys playing with her brother and using her phone.

Klyee is the seventh grade Unified Arts student of the month. She is consistently prepared and is always actively engaged in class where she exhibits such qualities as leadership, sportsmanship, and overall enthusiasm. Kylee is a role model to her peers as she strives to lead an active and healthy lifestyle. An honor roll student, she is a member of the chorus and cross-country team. Kylee plays town soccer, volunteers at her church, and enjoys running and cooking in her free time.

Ania is a self-starter who challenges herself and serves as a role model to her peers. Mature, honest, and responsible, she patiently perseveres as she daily fulfills her classroom responsibilities. Ania is an honor roll student and a member of the builders Club, Jr. Next Steps, the NJHS, Unified Theater, the swing choir, and the chorus where she is an alto. She plays town volleyball, takes dance lessons, and recently collected water bottles for victims of the hurricane in Puerto Rico. In her free time Ania likes to watch movies and spend time with her younger brothers.

Gabriel, a role model to others, is a diligent, conscientious, and responsible student who is focused on his studies and wants to do well. He is an honor roll student, a member of the cross-country team, and a tuba player in the band. Gabriel plays town lacrosse and hockey and also enjoys reading and playing outdoors.

A pleasure to have in class, Tim is a kind, outgoing, and conscientious student who advocates for himself. He is a member of the honor roll, the NJHS, the Peer Advocates, the Hive, Unified Theater, the Morning Announcers, the stage band, and the band where he plays percussion and the piano. Tim volunteers for the Salvation Army, the Meriden Youth Theater, the South End Drama Club, and a local music production company. In his free time, he likes to play games and watch movies with his family, get together with his friends, perform, and work on stage lighting.

Eighth grade students of the month are Dominic D’Eugenio, Katrina Lacombe, Cody Lefkovich, and Kyle Murrah. Dominic is a self-motivated and academically superior student. A hard worker who is an active participant in class discussions, he works well with others and always supports his peers. Dominic, an honor roll student, plays trumpet in the band. He plays recreation basketball, travel baseball, and volunteers for the Food Pantry and Southington girls’ softball where he helps the coach and serves as an umpire. Away from school, Dominic likes to hang out with friends and support Yankee baseball.

Katrina is the grade eight Unified Arts student of the month. A talented singer, she is a role model for others. A true leader who always works hard in class, Katrina shows enthusiasm for everything she does. Helpful and respectful, she has a positive attitude, which is infectious. Katrina is a member of ABC Classroom/STEPS, the Writers Club, the chorus, and the Morning Announcers. She volunteers at her church, sings in a local choir, takes voice and piano lessons, and participates in outside acting activities.

Cody serves as a role model for others through his strong work ethic and his excellent classroom participation. He always puts forth his best effort into his work and is kind and considerate to all. Cody is an honor roll student and a member of the NJHS, the cross-country team, and the band where he plays percussion. He plays town baseball and basketball, and volunteers at the concession stand at Recreation Park. Cody lists playing video games, eating, and traveling as favorite interests outside school.

In the few months that Kyle has been a JFK student, he has clearly demonstrated his dedication to his studies and a desire to be successful. He always works to the best of his ability, and he actively participates in classroom discussions. Kyle is an honor roll student whose interests include playing outside with friends and working on computer games and Rubik’s Cube. Kyle’s favorite thing about JFK are his great teachers and the newness of the building.