Council moves forward on South End pump station

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

The Town Council unanimously voted to move forward with the $900,000 project to improve the South End pump station, one of 10 stations in town. Prior to the vote, which took place Jan. 8, assistant town engineer James Grappone presented an informative explanation of the project and the pump’s history.

The pump station is located on what is technically McDonald’s property at the intersection of South End Road and the Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike. Grappone said the town has a permanent 40 foot by 40 foot easement, which was acquired a number of years ago.

The station itself is 13 foot by 10 foot and contains existing electrical components, an electrical panel, HVAC controls, and the entrance tube for inspecting and maintaining the pump.

The station was built in 1973 and is still operating with most of its original parts. “The main focus of the project is to replace aging equipment,” said Grappone. “This will increase efficiency, resiliency and reliability of pumps, electrical controls and the standby generator which is currently in the existing building.”

The station is located in a predominantly residential area, but there is “mixed business and commercial use that flow to this pump station,” he said.

Grappone broke down the $900,000 request. Construction, including contingency, will cost $785,000. A proposal from Tighe & Bond for resident inspection and review of shop drawings for the project costs $90,000. The bonding costs are estimated at $25,000.

The project would take just over a year, Grappone reported at the Jan. 8 council meeting. “We [the sewer committee] anticipate bidding in January 2018 with a bid opening in mid-February,” he said. “We will award a bid by the end of March for April construction.”

Tighe & Bond’s proposal includes a “Health and Safety Conditions Audit” on a select group of pump stations in Southington. Site visits would focus on health, safety and visual observations of pump station operations. They would develop overall recommendations for improvements after the study. Audits are expected to be completed within eight weeks.

On Jan. 2, the 8-24 proposal came before the Planning and Zoning Commission. Section 8-24 of the Connecticut General Statutes essentially prevents a municipal agency, or a legislative body, to take action on land until the proposal to take action has been referred to the PZC for a study.

The PZC unanimously approved the 8-24 proposal from the council. On Jan. 8, it returned to the council for a final vote.

On Jan. 8, the council unanimously approved three items: the 8-24 proposal, the public hearing for South End Pump Station Bond Ordinance, and the Tighe & Bond proposal.

The advertisement for bids went live on the town website (Southington.org) following the council’s approval. Sealed bids for the construction of the station will be received that the Southington Town Hall, office of the Acting Town manager, at 75 Main St. until Thursday, Feb. 15 at 11 a.m., at which time the bids received will be publicly opened and read.

Sealed bids must have outer envelope marked as, “Town of Southington, South End Road Pump Station Rehabilitation Project Contract 2017-1115.”

The work consists of mechanical replacement of pumps, pipings, fittings, instrumentation, generator, cathodic protection system, HVAC system, structural and architectural components and site features, asphalt and sidewalks. Bids shall be on a lump sum and unit price basis.

See the full bid advertisement, click below:

Invitation_to_Bid_-_South_End_Road_Pump_Station_Rehabilitation_2017-1115

