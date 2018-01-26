Community foundation awards local grants

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The Women and Girls Fund of the Main Street Community Foundation announced over $50,000 in grant distribution to 14 organizations that support the women of Bristol, Plainville, Southington, and more towns across the region. The annual event took place on Thursday, Jan. 18, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel.

President and CEO of the MSCF, Susan Sadecki, said that events like these allow the MSCF to recognize the non profit organizations that are working to help advance opportunities for women and girls.

“It’s a way to highlight the work that they do,” said Sadecki, “show the partnerships between the community foundation and the organizations and show how we work together to make other people’s lives better.”

Newly elected Chair of the Advisory Board, Julia Weston, explained that this is the 16th year of the Women and Girls Fund. “We exist to provide support, financial support, to organizations in the communities we serve,” said Weston, “that put on programs to empower and improve the lives of women and girls.”

These organizations help women of all ages, but many will use their grants to assist a specific age demographic, such as the grants awarded to Bristol Preschool Child Care and Imagine Nation Early Learning Museum. These grants will be used to support early learning workshops for parents and children to promote literacy, language and physical developments, and to start new programs that promote healthy lifestyle choices to families and children.

Kendra Morales, president of For Goodness Sake, a nonprofit that aides people in their transition to independent living, said that by providing the necessities to turn a house into a home, such as appliances and linens, you can help people take root. “When people can root, they can grow,” said Morales.

The grantees and their programs were, the Boys and Girls Club of Bristol Family Center, Smart Girls initiative; Bristol Family Resource Center, Education and support for Licensed Day Care Providers; Bristol Youth Services, Skills to Pay the Bills; Connecticut Women’s Education and Legal Fund, to increase access to free legal information, bilingual advocacy and referrals to low cost attorneys; For Goodness Sake, support for women transitioning to independent living; Girl Scouts of Connecticut, for scholarships to their 2018 summer camp; Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center, for their program A Healthy Imagination Nation – Creating a Happy Healthy Start; Jane Doe No More, for a safe student initiative at Lewis S. Mills High School; John J. Driscoll United Labor Agency, Building Pathways Connecticut; Literacy Volunteers of Central Connecticut; the Rushford Center, to provide women with alternative therapies; and, The Children’s Museum, to benefit their Girls and Science summer program.