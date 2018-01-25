Obituary: Vincent Frank Calvi, 83

Vincent Frank Calvi, 83, passed away on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 suddenly at home. Born in Martone Reggio di Calabria, Italy on December 8, 1934, he was the son of the late Rocco and Filomena Calvi. Vincent graduated from Boston Trade High School and lived in Dorchester, MA before moving to Meriden in the early 1960’s. In addition to being a property owner, he was a hairdresser and owned his own salon “Classic Hair Design” for several decades. He was a peacetime veteran, having served as a Military Police Officer with the U.S. Army in Germany. He was a parishioner of Our Lady Mt. Carmel Church. Vincent was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan. He loved dancing and cooking and was known best for his meatballs and sausage. Vincent was very proud of achieving the American dream through many years of hard work after moving here from Italy. He loved his extended family and was very proud of his children and grandchildren.

Vincent is survived by two daughters, Marisa Calvi-Rogers and her husband John and Donna Calvi; one son, Frank Calvi and his wife Mary; five grandchildren, Brianna, Tyler, Vincent, Rachela and Jason; one sister, Rosa Lombardo of Newton, MA; one brother, Salvatore Tristano Calvi of Jamaica Plains, MA and many nieces and nephews. He also enjoyed and leaves his many dogs. He was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Calvi.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Monday, January 29, 2018 at 10 am at Our Lady Queen of Angels, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Campus, 109 Goodwill Avenue, Meriden. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Entombment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery Mausoleum. Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden on Sunday, January 28th from 1 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675. For online condolences please visit www.jferryfh.com.