Obituary: Taahir Harris, 19

Taahir Harris, 19, of Southington, passed to new life on Sunday, January 21, 2018.

He was born October 8, 1998 in Hartford the son of John Harris of Hartford and Deborah Garner of Southington.

He was very active at the Southington YMCA, and with his beloved youth program, Camp Gilead of Plainville. He loved basketball, creating music, and dance. Gifted in so many areas, he loved helping and sharing his talents with others. Most of all he loved his family and the many friends he had. Taahir was employed by Target in their Tech Support Dept.

In addition to his parents he leaves his maternal grandmother, Patricia Gibbs of S. Carolina; three brothers, Malcom and Jacun Harris both of Hartford and Robert Harris of New Britain; two sisters, Lovetta Alston of W. Hartford and Hachilah Felton of Southington; God brothers, Corey Thompson, Dilan Howard and Jesse Melgar all of Southington, Godson, Jesse Malgar Jr. He also leaves numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, 3 p.m. at the Hillside Community Church, 435 Broad St., Bristol, CT 06010. Burial will be at a later date. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington is assisting the family with the arrangements.

