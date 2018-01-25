Obituary: Joseph Golanski Jr., 72

Joseph Golanski Jr., 72, of Plantsvile, CT was surrounded by family as he peacefully made his journey back “home” Tuesday, January 23. Despite a weak heart, he loved strongly and fought fiercely till the end.

He is remembered with love by his wife, Linda Golanski otherwise affectionately known as the Sheriff, his 3 children and their spouses, Donald and Crystal Hopkins, Kelly and Ben Randomski and Becky and Jeff Cummings, 11 grandchildren, Marc, Paul, Matt, Zachary , Colby, Joyous, Landon, Maci, Tyson, Calvin and Faith and his sister Betty and husband Chuck Huntington and brother David and wife Ann Golanski.

Dad, Grandpa, Joe, Joey G and Buzzy are just a few of the nicknames he earned from friends and family over the years. Joe grew up in Meriden where he attended Platt High School and was a track super star. He later joined his dad’s company and spent many years as a welder. When he met his future wife Linda and her two kids, he opened his heart and stepped into his calling to be a loving father. Years later they expanded their family with a third child and raised 3 kids together.

Joe spent the last several years enjoying retirement life which involved never setting an alarm, but instead waking up to wagging tails and animals kisses. His days were filled with fishing trips, tinkering with his 1932 Plymouth and watching old time movies. He enjoyed lending a helping hand and could talk your ear off about anything, especially if it involved the Redskins, his animals or his grandkids. Joe will be remembered for his patience, kind heart and dedication to his family.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday at 5 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be prior to the service from 3-5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers Joe’s family would ask that donations were made to local animal shelters in his honor.

