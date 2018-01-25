Obituary: Joan (Kadel) LaRose, 77

Joan (Kadel) LaRose, 77, of Southington died peacefully surrounded by her family on January 22, 2018 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Born and raised in Hartford, she was daughter of the late Charles and Charlotte (Rukowicz) Kadel. After graduating Hartford High in 1958, she worked for CIGNA, eventually marrying and moving to Southington where she resided for 54 years.

After raising her family, Joan went on to work as an administrative assistant for the Department of Public Utility Control and later joined the corporate communications department at Northeast Utilities. After years of night classes, she proudly received her Associate’s Degree from Tunxis Community College in 1995.

A devout Roman Catholic, Joan was active at several Southington churches including St. Thomas, Mary Our Queen and St. Dominic, where she participated in the Ladies Guild, Folk Group, Children’s Liturgy Program, and taught religious education.

Joan loved to entertain and usually did so through music, singing and playing guitar. While she actively participating in local variety shows, Joan truly enjoyed performing for small groups at nursing homes, church functions, nursery schools and day care centers.

Unable to play the guitar in her later years, Joan turned her artistic talents to poetry. Her goal of being a published poet came to fruition in 2014 with the release of “Journeys” — a compilation of her favorite works.

Joan’s delicious apple pies, terrific wit and kind heart will truly be missed.

She is survived by two daughters: Eileen King (Scott Pappalardo) of Farmington, Vivian LaRose-Piasecki

(Ray Piasecki) of Gastonia N.C.; a son, Charles LaRose of Jacksonville, Fla.; five grandchildren, David, Adam, Joshua, Colleen and Connor; three great-grandchildren, Isaac, Colletta, and Iya; her brother Len Kadel of West Hartford; and several nieces and nephews. Joan was predeceased by her son, Paul LaRose, and sisters Frances Villano and Theresa Brajczewski.

The family would like to thank all the kind and caring friends and volunteers who assisted Joan during the latter stages of her illness, especially the many attentive and compassionate workers at Southington Care Center.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, Jan.26th at 10:30am at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 4-7 pm at DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N Main Street, Southington.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, online, or P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com